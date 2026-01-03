US-Venezuela Tensions: 'Captured' President Maduro & His Wife, Says Trump Hours After Airstrikes In Caracas - 10 Points

Left: Maduro Right:Trump | File

Caracas: Hours after multiple explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft fly-overs, were heard around the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said the US had carried out a “large-scale strike against Venezuela” and had “captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.”

Here are 10 points on Venezuela–US tensions:

1) US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and said, "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago," the post read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2) There has been no confirmation from Venezuela so far on Donald Trump's claims.



3) Loud explosions were heard around the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, on Saturday. Visuals on social media showed many buildings on fire across the city. Loud explosions were reportedly heard starting at 2:00 am (local time).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

4) In its official statement after the attacks, Venezuela said it rejected "military aggression" by the United States.

Breaking:



Extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory: Venezuela statement https://t.co/daR5YKBqRH pic.twitter.com/TY56kBAL1Z — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 3, 2026

5) A power outage reportedly affected the southern area of the Venezuelan capital, near a major military base.

6) Goverment of Venezuela confirmed that attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

7) Venezuela has also declared a national emergency after the attacks.

8) The US military was behind a series of strikes against Caracas, US media reported.

9) Trump had for weeks threatened ground strikes on drug cartels in Venezuela. He had also deployed a huge naval and aerial presence in the Caribbean, including the US' most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford, and other warships. Trump has accused Venezuela President Nicol;as Maduro of heading a drug cartel. He recently said that "it would be smart" for Maduro to step down and warned the Venezuelan leader that his "days are numbered".

10) Maduro has denied any involvement in the narcotics trade, saying Washington is seeking to overthrow him because Venezuela has the largest known reserves of oil on Earth.