 Bangladesh Unrest: Khokon Chandra Das, Hindu Businessman Who Was Stabbed & Set Fire On New Year Eve, Dies In Dhaka Hospital
A Hindu businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, died in Dhaka three days after being attacked, set on fire, and assaulted with sharp weapons by a mob in Bangladesh on New Year’s Eve. The killing highlights a rise in attacks on minorities over the past 18 months. His family has demanded a thorough investigation and justice.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Attacks on minorities have increased in Bangladesh in the past one and a half years. On Saturday, Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman who was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and set on fire by a mob on New Year’s Eve, succumbed to his injuries. Das was undergoing treatment at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka.

Notably, the victim reportedly ran a medicine and mobile banking business. Das was attacked when he was returning home from his shop on December 31. To douse the flames, he jumped into a pond. Meanwhile, attackers fled from the spot.

"Khokon Das, who was injured in a fire attack in Damudya Upazila of Shariatpur, passed away at 7:20 this morning at the National Burn Institute in Bangladesh," Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, Professor of the National Burn Institute, told ANI over the phone. He underwent treatment at the hospital for three days.

Das's nephew-in-law, Pranto Das, told ANI that the family is seeking a proper investigation and justice for the killing. He said none of the perpetrators should be allowed to escape, stressing that those identified must be arrested without delay.

Das was attacked at around 9:30 pm near Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union of Damudya. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, poured petrol on his body and set him on fire. The victim was rescued by locals.

Das was reportedly a resident of Tiloi village in Koneshwar Union.

BJP On Das's Death:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed concerns over the condition of Hindus in the neighbouring country. "After Dipu Chandra Das, now Khokon Das had been attacked and set on fire by an Islamist mob. He has passed away due to his injuries early today morning. This reminds us of the grim situation in West Bengal where last year, Haragobinda Das and Chandan Das were brutally hacked to death by an Islamist mob in Murshidabad," West Bengal unit of the BJP said in an X post.

"The horrific attacks on Bengali Hindus continue unabated in Bangladesh and West Bengal!" it added.

article-image

It is the third such incident within a month. Last month, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker in Mymensingh district, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges. Dipu was then hanged from a tree and set on fire. Meanwhile, another Hindu youth, Amrit Mondal, was lynched in Rajbari district over an extortion allegation.

