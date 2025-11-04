 'Our BCCI Is Only Dhandha...': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Board Over India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Clash At Rising Star Asia Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Our BCCI Is Only Dhandha...': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Board Over India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Clash At Rising Star Asia Cup

'Our BCCI Is Only Dhandha...': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Board Over India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Clash At Rising Star Asia Cup

Chaturvedi remarked that the board seemed driven by commercial interests rather than principles. She also questioned whether the Asia Cup trophy had been handed to its rightful winners, hinting at ongoing disputes involving BCCI, PCB, and the ACC.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: Priyanka Chaturvedi /X

The BCCI on Monday announced India A’s squad for the upcoming Rising Star Asia Cup. Jitesh Sharma will captain the side, with Naman Dhir appointed as his deputy. India A has been drawn in Group B alongside Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan Shaheens. India A will clash against Pakistan Shaheens on November 16 at Doha

Reacting to the group placements, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the BCCI for positioning India and Pakistan in the same pool. Taking to X, she remarked that the board seemed driven by commercial interests rather than principles. She also questioned whether the Asia Cup trophy had been handed to its rightful winners, hinting at ongoing disputes involving BCCI, PCB, and the ACC.

She wrote,”Chalo bhai, get ready for India A matches with Pakistan A. Because our BCCI is only dhandha. BTW, has the Asia Cup Trophy been handed over to the rightful winners or BCCI busy fixing more tournaments for India to play Pakistan?”

Tensions between the Indian and Pakistani cricket boards have remained high since the recent Asia Cup controversy. Following the tournament, India’s senior team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with Pakistan players and declined to receive the trophy from PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, further straining relations between the two nations.

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Finance Disburses Record Number Of Consumer Loans During The Festive Season, Registering 27% Growth In Volume
Bajaj Finance Disburses Record Number Of Consumer Loans During The Festive Season, Registering 27% Growth In Volume
India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak
India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak
Bengaluru Man 'Exposes Private Part & Masturbates' In Front Of Woman Taking Morning Walk; Prompts Search Investigation
Bengaluru Man 'Exposes Private Part & Masturbates' In Front Of Woman Taking Morning Walk; Prompts Search Investigation
CBSE Hikes Board Exam Fees For Class 10 And 12 From 2026 Session; Check New Rates & Schedule
CBSE Hikes Board Exam Fees For Class 10 And 12 From 2026 Session; Check New Rates & Schedule

Priyanka had recently taken a swipe at the BCCI after Afghanistan withdrew from its upcoming T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka following alleged Pakistani airstrikes that killed three Afghan cricketers and five civilians. Tagging a tweet made by Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan, Priyanka wrote, “Pakistan establishment is made up of a bunch of cowards who thrive on the blood of their innocent victims and get thrashed at the borders. Shame on them. Good to see Afghanistan Cricket Board call off their series matches with Pakistan, maybe BCCI and GoI can take tips on how to prioritise nation over sports.”

India A squad for Rising star tournament

14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was also named in in the 15-member India A squad. Apart from Suryavanshi, the Rising Asia Cup squad features several promising names like Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Gurjapneet Singh, and Vijay Kumar Vyshak.

Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win

'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win

'Our BCCI Is Only Dhandha...': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Board Over India A vs...

'Our BCCI Is Only Dhandha...': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Board Over India A vs...

Heartwarming! Harmanpreet Kaur Leaps Into Father's Arm After Helping India Win Women's ODI World...

Heartwarming! Harmanpreet Kaur Leaps Into Father's Arm After Helping India Win Women's ODI World...

10 Richest Indian Women Cricketers In 2025: The Game-Changers Of A New Era

10 Richest Indian Women Cricketers In 2025: The Game-Changers Of A New Era

Indian Cricket Fan Goes Viral For Witnessing Both 2011 & 2025 World Cup Wins LIVE From Stadium, Fans...

Indian Cricket Fan Goes Viral For Witnessing Both 2011 & 2025 World Cup Wins LIVE From Stadium, Fans...