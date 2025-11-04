'Our BCCI Is Only Dhandha...': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Board Over India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Clash At Rising Star Asia Cup

Image: Priyanka Chaturvedi /X

The BCCI on Monday announced India A’s squad for the upcoming Rising Star Asia Cup. Jitesh Sharma will captain the side, with Naman Dhir appointed as his deputy. India A has been drawn in Group B alongside Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan Shaheens. India A will clash against Pakistan Shaheens on November 16 at Doha

Reacting to the group placements, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the BCCI for positioning India and Pakistan in the same pool. Taking to X, she remarked that the board seemed driven by commercial interests rather than principles. She also questioned whether the Asia Cup trophy had been handed to its rightful winners, hinting at ongoing disputes involving BCCI, PCB, and the ACC.

She wrote,”Chalo bhai, get ready for India A matches with Pakistan A. Because our BCCI is only dhandha. BTW, has the Asia Cup Trophy been handed over to the rightful winners or BCCI busy fixing more tournaments for India to play Pakistan?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tensions between the Indian and Pakistani cricket boards have remained high since the recent Asia Cup controversy. Following the tournament, India’s senior team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with Pakistan players and declined to receive the trophy from PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, further straining relations between the two nations.

Priyanka had recently taken a swipe at the BCCI after Afghanistan withdrew from its upcoming T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka following alleged Pakistani airstrikes that killed three Afghan cricketers and five civilians. Tagging a tweet made by Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan, Priyanka wrote, “Pakistan establishment is made up of a bunch of cowards who thrive on the blood of their innocent victims and get thrashed at the borders. Shame on them. Good to see Afghanistan Cricket Board call off their series matches with Pakistan, maybe BCCI and GoI can take tips on how to prioritise nation over sports.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India A squad for Rising star tournament

14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was also named in in the 15-member India A squad. Apart from Suryavanshi, the Rising Asia Cup squad features several promising names like Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Gurjapneet Singh, and Vijay Kumar Vyshak.

Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.