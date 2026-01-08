 Pakistan Super League 2026: PSL Adds 2 New Teams As Sialkot And Hyderabad Franchises Sold For $12.75 Million At Auction | VIDEO
The PSL 2026 auction was held in Islamabad today in which two new teams were brought for auction. The two teams have been sold for a total of $12.75 million which is roughly ₹114.7 crore in Indian Rupees.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Sialkot Team | X

Islamabad, January 8: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has made an addition of two more teams today after the auction. This has taken the total number of teams in the tournament from six to eight, making the competition more interesting for the fans. The PSL 2026 auction was held in Islamabad today in which two new teams were brought for auction. The two teams have been sold for a total of $12.75 million which is roughly ₹114.7 crore in Indian Rupees.

As per reports, a real estate consortium from Pakistan and a U.S. based aviation and healthcare group secured the rights to the new teams, marking one of the biggest commercial steps for the league ahead of its 11th edition which starts on March 26.

OZ Developers won the rights to the Sialkot franchise with a bid worth around $6.55 million. FKS Group from the United States secured the Hyderabad franchise for around $6.2 million. Both teams will debut in PSL 2026, joining the existing line-up to form an eight-team tournament.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans will be operated directly by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the upcoming season. The franchise will be formally auctioned after PSL ends in April. The PCB stepped in to manage the team due to ongoing ownership issues and procedural timelines that prevented Multan from being auctioned alongside the two new franchises.

Multan's former owner Ali Tareen was cleared to participate in the auction and was among 10 approved bidders, but withdrew shortly before the process began. Tareen, who has had public disputes with PSL management, said his connection with Multan was rooted in representing South Punjab and that he would wait for the right moment to return.

"If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason," Tareen wrote on X ahead of the auction. "South Punjab is where my heart is. It is home. When the Multan team is being sold, we’ll be ready. Wishing all the bidders the best."

With two new franchises added and Multan set for a future sale, the PSL enters a fresh phase of expansion that could reshape its commercial and regional footprint in the coming seasons.

