New Delhi To Host WPL 2026 Auction Venue, BCCI Confirm November 27 Date

WPL teams' captains posing with the trophy | Credits: Twitter

The BCCI will host the first mega WPL Auction in New Delhi on November 27. After three seasons of the tournament, all franchises will head to auction table for a major re-shuffle. The Indian cricket board had set a retention deadline for November 5, with a maximum of 5 per franchise.

WPL 2026 Auction on November 27 in New Delhi

As per Sportstar, the WPL 2026 Auction will be held on November 27. New Delhi has been confirmed as the venue with a hotel in Aerocity set to host the event. At least 65 players will go under the hammer as Women's Premier League continues to defy expectations.

The WPL Auction is slated just over three weeks after the retention deadline. BCCI had communicated to franchises that they had until November 5 to announce their retentions.

With this being a mega auction, a maximum of only 5 players can be retained. The Auction purse remains 15 crore, with a maximum of 18 players in the squad. The Retention slots are as follows: Slot 1 - ₹3.5 crore, Slot 2- ₹2.5 crore, Slot 3 - ₹1.75 crore, Slot 4 - ₹1 Crore, Slot 5 - ₹50 lakh.

The 5 retentions are inclusive of the RTM cards, which BCCI re-introduced in the IPL auction last year. A maximum of 2 overseas and 3 Indian players can be retained. Uncapped players can be retained at ₹50 lakh.

Smriti Mandhana remains the most expensive player in WPL history, with RCB splurging a record ₹3.2 crore for her services. That number is set to be surpassed with the top retention slot set at ₹3.5 crore.

The WPL Auction brings a huge payday opportunity for the players . The success of the Women's World Cup is likely to spill over to the WPL Auction. The reset allows teams refresh their rosters and build towards more success.