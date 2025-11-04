Women's World Cup Stars In Focus As Clock Ticks Towards WPL 2026 Retention Deadline

WPL | Credits: X

India's World Cup winning stars will take centre stage as the Women's Premier League (WPL) retention deadline nears. With WPL heading to its first mega auction, all 5 franchises will undergo major re-shuffling. BCCI has set a November 5 deadline for WPL retention, with a maximum of 5 retentions available to each franchise.

The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are almost certain to be retained. However, several overseas players could be heading to the auction table.

WPL 2026 Retention Deadline: What are the rules?

Each franchise can retain a maximum of 5 players through retention or the RTM card. All retentions will be taken out of their Rs 15 crore purse for the auction. The Retention slots are as follows: Slot 1 - 3.5 crore, Slot 2- 2.5 crore, Slot 3 - 1.75 crore, Slot 4 - 1 Crore, Slot 5 - 50 lakh.

A maximum of 2 overseas and 3 Indian players can be retained. Uncapped players can be retained at Rs 50 lakh.

Any team retaining 5 players would thus lose 9.75 crore from their 15 crore purse for the auction. RTM will be available as per the number of retentions, with 1 for 4 retentions, 2 for 3 retentions and so on.

Which players are certain to be retained?

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are the two WPL winning captains and will be retained by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Deepti Sharma at UP Warriorz, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma at Delhi Capitals are also certain picks. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur and Richa Ghosh will also be among retention choices by their respective franchises.

Overseas stars such as Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians) and Ellyse Perry (RCB) should also be likely be locked in.

Which big stars could be heading towards a new team?

Annabel Sutherland finished the World Cup as the second highest wicket taker but could face a tough battle with Marizanne Kapp for a retention spot at DC. Pratika Rawal remained unsold last year and will be available in the auction.

Arundhati Reddy could also be on the way out given DC's India contingent. The likes Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Laura Wolvaardt and Tahlia McGrath could also be heading to the auction table.

The success of the Women's World Cup is likely to spill over to the WPL Auction. The reset allows teams refresh their rosters and build towards more success. All that starts with the retention deadline, and who franchises decide to build their team around.