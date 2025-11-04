IND VS AUS 4th T20: Will Sanju Samson Return To India's Playing XI?

Sanju Samson | Image: X

India face off against Australia in the 4th T20 at Gold Coast on Thursday. The IND vs AUS series is currently tied 1-1 and is heading towards an exciting finish. Sanju Samson played the first 3 games of the tour, but was dropped in Hobart for Jitesh Sharma.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Predicted India Playing XI: No place for Sanju Samson?

12 months ago, Sanju Samson was a guarantee in India's T20i line-up after scoring 3 centuries in 5 innings. However, Shubman Gill's return to the set up has complicated matters for the Kerala batter. Samson was shunted down the order to accommodate India's vice-captain.

The 30-year-old has been patchy since his move to the middle-order. Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir persisted with RR captain throughout the Asia Cup 2025 and the first three games of the IND vs AUS series. However, with the series on the line, India opted to bring in Jitesh Sharma.

Jitesh scored a vital 22 off 13 deliveries on his return to the team. In partnership with Washington Sundar, they saw India over the line to level the series. Sharma is a natural lower down the order and impressed for RCB in IPL 2025. With his exploits in Hobart, Jitesh is likely to pip Sanju for the IND vs AUS 4th t20.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India to stick to winning XI?

India made three changes last game and all three made significant impact. Washington Sundar scored an unbeaten 49, Arshdeep Singh picked up a 3-fer and Jitesh added finishing touches to India's chase.

If fit, Nitish Reddy could for a spot in the playing XI. However, India seem to have found a settled playing XI with Sundar as an additional bowling option. Varun Chakravarthy leads the spin unit, with Axar Patel for company.

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh form a potent pace combination, with Shivam Dube also an extra option they have. Sundar's return meant Harshit Rana will remain on the bench.

India squad for Australia T20

Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.