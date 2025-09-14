 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Team India Led By Suryakumar Yadav Decides To Boycott Match Against Pakistan?
Team India are currently leading Group A , while Pakistan are second on the points table. If the Indian team does not play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, it will be considered a forfeit.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Team India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his 34th birthday when Team India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. This is the first time that both teams have faced each other since the Pehalgam terror attack, which strained relations between the two countries. Calls to boycott the game amidst simmering tensions have been intensifying since the schedule was announced.

What happens if Team India boycotts the Asia Cup 2025 match?

Team India are currently leading Group A , while Pakistan are second on the points table. If the Indian team does not play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, it will be considered a forfeit. In this condition, the points of the match will be given to Pakistan which will see them leapfrog India on points table. The same will happen in Super-4. If both teams reach the final and India does not play, then Pakistan will be declared the winner.

A couple of months back, during the World Championship of Legends (WCL), former Indian players who were part of the Indian champion team refused to play against the Pakistan champion in the group stage and then in the semi-finals. As a result of boycotting the game, Pakistan Champions went onto reach the finals.

Durign the pre match conference, Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has addressed the situation, emphasizing the team's focus on cricket while acknowledging the public’s sentiments. He said, “It is a very sensitive issue. Players feel the emotion and sentiments of the public. This is what we have discussed in the team meetings,” 

How have India and Pakistan performed in Asia Cup so far?

Team India sent out a statement by demolishing the host UAE in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2025. India won the match by 9 wickets and chased fown the target of 58 runs in 4.3 overs. Pakistan on the other hand crushed Oman by 93 runs in their opening fixture

