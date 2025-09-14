Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport

Mumbai News: Sahar Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMIA | Representational Image

Mumbai: Sahar police arrested two foreign nationals at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for attempting travel with fake Indian passports. The arrested are 29-year-old Krishna Marpan Tamang, a citizen of Nepal, and 67-year-old Niranjan Nath Subal Chandranath, a resident of Bangladesh.

Investigations revealed that both had procured fraudulent Indian passports made in Kolkata using forged documents. Chandranath was returning from Muscat, Oman, when officials noticed discrepancies in his documents during the immigration check. Tamang was stopped at the airport while trying to check in for a flight abroad.

They have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including cheating, forgery, and related offences under the Passport Act. The police said further probe is on to identify the agents behind this fraudulent passport scheme.

Recent Similar Incident

A case very similar unfolded earlier this year when Ghanshyam Khadka, a Nepali national, was arrested by Sahar police while trying to fly to Azerbaijan using a fake Indian passport. He had earlier tested the falsified passport on trips to Kuwait and Hong Kong. He had paid approximately Rs 5 lakh to an agent for the passport.

Also, another nefarious operation was uncovered where Bangladeshi national Jumo Shaikh (34) had obtained an Indian passport in the name of “Ashok Choudhary” using forged documents such as fake birth certificate, Aadhaar and PAN cards. He was intercepted at Mumbai Airport while attempting to fly to Dhaka.