'Mahilaraj' Begins: 48 Of 95 MBMC Seats Reserved For Women In Mira-Bhayander Polls | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhayander: The reservation draw for the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) elections has finally been announced, marking a decisive moment for women’s representation in the city. Out of a total of 95 member seats, a remarkable 48 seats have been reserved for women, clearly signaling the rise of “Mahilaraj” (rule by women) in local politics.

Administrator Rule Ends, Poll Path Cleared

The tenure of the Municipal Corporation ended on August 27, 2022, following which the city has been under administrator rule. However, after the Supreme Court’s directive, the path for the election process has now been cleared.

The MBMC reservation draw was held at the Dr. Appasaheb Dharmadhikari Auditorium in Mira Road on Monday. The event saw an enthusiastic atmosphere as students conducted the draw in the presence of civic officials.

Citizens Invited to Submit Objections

Municipal Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma announced that objections or suggestions regarding the reservation draw can be submitted at the MBMC headquarters until the afternoon of November 17.

Ward-Wise Reservation Details

Wards 11, 13, 14, and 18 have been reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, with women’s reservation confirmed in Wards 11 and 14.

Ward 14 has been categorized under the Woman/Man format.

A total of 13 seats are reserved for OBC women, including Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, and 23. The remaining OBC seats fall under the open (Woman/Man) category.

General Category Reservation

Out of the 65 General Category seats, 33 have been reserved for women, while 32 are open (Woman/Man format).

Wards reserved for General Women include 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, and 23.

Some wards have also been allocated two women’s seats each.

Population and Representation Breakdown

Total Wards: 24 (23 wards with 4 members each and 1 ward with 3 members)

Total Corporators: 95

2011 Census Population: 8,09,378

Scheduled Caste Population: 30,243

Scheduled Tribe Population: 12,596

SC/ST Women Seats: 2

OBC Women Seats: 13

General (Open) Women Seats: 33

Empowering Women in Local Politics

With 48 of the 95 seats reserved for women, the upcoming election is expected to reshape the city’s political landscape. Citizens are already hailing the development, saying, “This election is truly going to be Mira-Bhayander’s Mahilaraj.”

The reservation draw program was attended by Secretary Dinesh Kangude, Additional Commissioner Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Bangar, Executive Engineers Nitin Mukne and Sharad Nanegaonkar, and Assistant Commissioner Yogesh Gunijan.