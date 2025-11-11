Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In Borivali, Accused Arrested Within Hours

Police arrested the accused within hours after a 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed under the Sudhir Phadke Bridge in Borivali West | Representational Image generated using Grok Ai

Mumbai: In a shocking incident in Borivali West, a 29-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted under the Sudhir Phadke Bridge on Monday morning. The terrified woman handed over her gold ornaments to save herself and managed to escape before approaching the Borivali police.

Police Launch Joint Search Operation

Following her complaint, the Borivali, Malad, and Kandivali police jointly launched a search operation and arrested the accused on Tuesday, identified as Sanjay Rajput, 35, who works at a hotel.

Victim’s Ordeal On Way To Temple

According to the victim's statement, the complainant, a homemaker residing in Dahisar East, left her residence around 4.45 am on November 10 to visit a Jain temple in Borivali West.

After visiting the temple, she proceeded to another Jain temple, Shantilal Jain Temple in Dahisar West, where she met around five acquaintances. They walked together until Happy Home in Borivali West, after which her acquaintances went towards S.V. Road, while she continued alone.

She then decided to visit a third temple located on Mandapeshwar Road in Borivali West. As she was walking alone under the Sudhir Phadke Bridge around 5.30 am, an unidentified man approached her from behind, grabbed her and dragged her to a dark corner off the road, where he attempted to sexually assault her.

Terrified, the woman pleaded with him to spare her. In an attempt to save herself, she offered him her gold ring and earrings, weighing about 10 grams, worth approximately Rs 50,000. The accused also snatched her mobile phone and earphones before fleeing.

Prompt Police Action Leads To Arrest

Soon after, the woman saw a police vehicle near the bridge and narrated her ordeal to the officers, describing the accused’s appearance in detail. The Borivali police registered an FIR and launched a manhunt.

After a night-long search, the Malad Police’s detection team, led by Sub-inspector Tushar Sukhdev, apprehended the accused within hours and handed him over to the Borivali police.

Accused Has Criminal History

The accused, Sanjay Rajput, a resident of Prem Nagar, Dahisar, reportedly earns his livelihood by washing utensils in hotels and sweeping roads.

According to the police, the accused’s motive was sexual assault and robbery both. However, when he received the gold ornaments and mobile phone, he let the woman go.

Police sources added that Rajput has a criminal background, with a robbery case registered against him at Borivali police station in 2013 and another case under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act at Dahisar police station in the past. He was produced before the court on Wednesday.

