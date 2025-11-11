Palghar News: Case Registered Against Builder For Illegal 5-Storey Construction In Virar Without VVCMC Permission

Virar Police registered a case against Shree Ashtavinayak Builders for constructing a five-storey apartment without approval from the VVCMC | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Virar Police have registered a case against a builder and several others for carrying out unauthorized construction of a five-storey building without the mandatory permissions from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC).

Offence Registered Under MRTP Act

According to police sources, the case has been registered under Sections 52, 53, and 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966. The accused, identified as Kamal Ishwar Mahajan and partners, along with M/s Shree Ashtavinayak Builders represented by Madhukar Ramchandra Gawad and others, are alleged to have constructed the Shree Ashtavinayak Apartment (G+4) at Survey No. 184, Narangi village, without obtaining necessary permissions from the planning authority.

Municipal Notices Ignored By Developers

The complaint was filed by Santosh Narayan Gholap (54), a senior clerk residing at Hanuman Ali, Vasai (West). Gholap alleged that despite notices being issued by the municipal authorities to stop the illegal work and demolish the structure, the builders continued the construction and even handed over flats to residents.

FIR Registered After Verification

Following a preliminary inquiry, Virar Police Station on November 10, 2025. The offence was reported after verification of the complainant’s application.

The case was registered by Senior Police Inspector L. M. Ture of Virar Police Station, while Assistant Police Inspector Kokate has been appointed as the Investigating Officer. The FIR was lodged by Head Constable Narendra Gaikwad. The illegal construction site is located about 1.5 km east of Virar Police Station.

