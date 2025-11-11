Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 8,282 New Security Personnel To Safeguard Judges And Courts |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the appointment of 8,282 additional security personnel to enhance the safety of judges, their residences, and court premises across the state. The government has also sanctioned Rs 443.24 crore to cover the salaries of the newly appointed staff.

Security Boost Through Maharashtra State Security Corporation

These security guards will be provided through the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC). The decision, taken during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, aims to establish a stronger and more uniform security system for the judiciary in Maharashtra.

Two-Phase Implementation Plan

According to the plan, implementation will take place in two stages. In the first phase, manpower will be appointed, while the second phase will focus on providing the necessary security equipment.

Of the total 8,282 personnel, 4,742 will be deployed at various courts, including the Bombay High Court, its benches, the Kolhapur circuit bench, and district and subordinate courts, while 3,540 guards will be assigned to the residences of judges and judicial officers.

Directive Followed High Court’s Concerns

The move follows a directive from the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, where a public interest litigation (PIL) raised concerns about inadequate security arrangements in courts. Acting on the court’s instructions, the Home Department and the Law and Judiciary Department conducted a detailed review and survey of existing security measures.

A comprehensive report was then submitted to the government, recommending policy-level action to ensure the safety of judicial officers and court premises.

Step Toward a Stronger Judicial Security Framework

With the Cabinet’s approval, the government has taken a significant step toward strengthening the judicial security framework in the state. The decision is expected to provide a safer working environment for judges and staff while improving overall security at Maharashtra’s courts.

Cabinet Approves Rs 827 Crore Aid for Cooperative Banks

Apart from judicial security, the Cabinet approved capital assistance of Rs 827 crore for three District Central Cooperative Banks Nashik, Nagpur, and Dharashiv. The funds will be provided as share capital to strengthen and revive these banks in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recommendations.

As per the decision, the Nashik District Central Bank will receive Rs 672 crore, the Nagpur District Central Bank Rs 81 crore, and the Dharashiv District Central Bank Rs 74 crore. The move aims to ensure financial stability and improve cooperative credit operations.

Extension for Fifth Finance Commission Recommendations

In the same meeting, the Cabinet also decided to extend the tenure of the Fifth Maharashtra Finance Commission’s recommendations by one more year, making them applicable until March 31, 2026.

Approval for Hingoli Storage Tank Projects

Additionally, the Cabinet approved two important storage tank projects in Hingoli district. The Digras Storage Tank Project in Hingoli taluka received approval with a budgetary provision of Rs 90.61 crore, while the Sukali Storage Tank Project in Sengaon taluka was sanctioned with Rs 124.36 crore.