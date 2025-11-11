 Chandrashekhar Bawankule Appointed BJP’s Maharashtra Election In-Charge For Local Body Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiChandrashekhar Bawankule Appointed BJP’s Maharashtra Election In-Charge For Local Body Polls

Chandrashekhar Bawankule Appointed BJP’s Maharashtra Election In-Charge For Local Body Polls

The meeting, chaired by State BJP President Chandrashekhar Chavan, took place in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. It was attended by National Joint Organization Minister Shivprakash, senior party functionaries, organizational secretaries, general secretaries, and several state ministers.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Chandrashekhar Bawankule Appointed BJP’s Maharashtra Election In-Charge For Local Body Polls |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and former BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been appointed as the BJP Maharashtra election in-charge for the upcoming local body polls. The decision was taken during a strategy meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Meeting Reviews Poll Preparedness Across Maharashtra

The meeting, chaired by State BJP President Chandrashekhar Chavan, took place in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. It was attended by National Joint Organization Minister Shivprakash, senior party functionaries, organizational secretaries, general secretaries, and several state ministers.

During the three-hour-long session, a detailed presentation on the upcoming local body elections across all divisions was given, reviewing booth-level preparedness and alliance coordination.

FPJ Shorts
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
BMC Polls 2026: Ward Reservation Lottery Reshuffles Political Equations Across Mumbai
BMC Polls 2026: Ward Reservation Lottery Reshuffles Political Equations Across Mumbai
Would You Marry Me Finale Episodes 11 & 12: What Will Happen To Woo-ju & Me-ri? Storyline & More Details Inside
Would You Marry Me Finale Episodes 11 & 12: What Will Happen To Woo-ju & Me-ri? Storyline & More Details Inside

Fadnavis Stresses Mahayuti Unity

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed district in-charges to focus on strengthening the Mahayuti alliance and to avoid public criticism of allied parties, emphasizing unity and coordination within the coalition ahead of the polls.

Bawankule Expresses Confidence in Mahayuti’s Performance

Following the meeting, Chavan officially announced Bawankule’s appointment as the party’s state election in-charge.

Speaking at the event, Bawankule expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would secure 51% of the votes and achieve a two-thirds majority in all local body elections, including municipal corporations, zilla parishads, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats.

Read Also
Mumbai Businessman Duped Of ₹53 Lakh In Overnight ‘Digital Arrest’ By Cyber Fraudsters
article-image

District Coordination Committees to Be Formed

Bawankule further stated that to ensure smooth coordination among alliance partners, three-member coordination committees will be set up in each district. Each committee will include one minister each from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

“The BJP will ensure there are no differences or misunderstandings among the Mahayuti partners,”Bawankule affirmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'

NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'

Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail

Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail

BMC Polls 2026: Ward Reservation Lottery Reshuffles Political Equations Across Mumbai

BMC Polls 2026: Ward Reservation Lottery Reshuffles Political Equations Across Mumbai

BMC Poll Lottery Reshuffles Political Equations: Veterans Lose Strongholds, Others Eye Comeback

BMC Poll Lottery Reshuffles Political Equations: Veterans Lose Strongholds, Others Eye Comeback

Navi Mumbai Civic Order: NMMC To Allow Feeding Of Stray Dogs Only At Designated Spots, Issues...

Navi Mumbai Civic Order: NMMC To Allow Feeding Of Stray Dogs Only At Designated Spots, Issues...