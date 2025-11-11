Chandrashekhar Bawankule Appointed BJP’s Maharashtra Election In-Charge For Local Body Polls |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and former BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been appointed as the BJP Maharashtra election in-charge for the upcoming local body polls. The decision was taken during a strategy meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Meeting Reviews Poll Preparedness Across Maharashtra

The meeting, chaired by State BJP President Chandrashekhar Chavan, took place in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. It was attended by National Joint Organization Minister Shivprakash, senior party functionaries, organizational secretaries, general secretaries, and several state ministers.

During the three-hour-long session, a detailed presentation on the upcoming local body elections across all divisions was given, reviewing booth-level preparedness and alliance coordination.

Fadnavis Stresses Mahayuti Unity

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed district in-charges to focus on strengthening the Mahayuti alliance and to avoid public criticism of allied parties, emphasizing unity and coordination within the coalition ahead of the polls.

Bawankule Expresses Confidence in Mahayuti’s Performance

Following the meeting, Chavan officially announced Bawankule’s appointment as the party’s state election in-charge.

Speaking at the event, Bawankule expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would secure 51% of the votes and achieve a two-thirds majority in all local body elections, including municipal corporations, zilla parishads, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats.

District Coordination Committees to Be Formed

Bawankule further stated that to ensure smooth coordination among alliance partners, three-member coordination committees will be set up in each district. Each committee will include one minister each from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

“The BJP will ensure there are no differences or misunderstandings among the Mahayuti partners,”Bawankule affirmed.