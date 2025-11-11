Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park

(Left) Mumbai Police personnel stand guard at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray (Right) | Representative Image/ FPJ Photos

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have tightened security outside the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Shivaji Park, though officials have not disclosed the reason behind the move.

According to a police officer, “Security has been increased at both gates of Thackeray’s residence, Shivtirth Apartments. Patrol teams have also been instructed to remain on high alert and increase their rounds in the vicinity.”

Thackeray, who resides in the five-storey Shivtirth Apartments, has received threats several times in the past due to his outspoken statements. Police sources said the enhanced security is a precautionary measure, given Thackeray’s high-profile status and the potential for political tensions.