Palghar Crime: 6 Men Arrested For Stealing 1,200 Kg Steel Worth ₹40.9 Lakh From Construction Firm Trailers In Vasai

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Crime Branch Unit 2 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police arrested six men for allegedly stealing steel from trailers belonging to a construction firm and attempting to transport it illegally. Acting on a tip-off, police raided an open ground near Agarwal Nagar in Vasai East, where the suspects were caught transferring stolen steel rods from two trailers into a tempo.

Stolen Steel Loaded From Wada, Bound For Nalasopara

Investigations revealed that the steel had been loaded at Regency Private Limited in Wada and was being taken to Hitesh Steel Syndicate Private Limited in Nalasopara. Police seized about 1,200 kilograms of steel rods, two trailers valued at ₹30 lakh, the tempo used in the theft worth ₹10 lakh, four mobile phones, and cash. The total value of the seized property amounts to ₹40.9 lakh.

Accused Identified

Those arrested were identified as Achhelal Jagmohan Maurya, 55, a steel trader from Nalasopara East; Rakesh Ramjit Upadhyay, 34, a driver from Shriramnagar, Nalasopara East; Dindayal Lalbahadur Pandey, 39, a helper from Ambadi Naka in Bhiwandi; Yanur Afsarali Shaikh, 21, a driver from MHADA Colony in Antop Hill, Mumbai; Shubham Rajesh Singh from Neptune Swaraj Apartment in Ambivali, Thane; and Javed Sahid Shaikh, 26, a driver from Naleshwar Nagar, Virar East.

Case Registered At Achole Police Station

A case has been registered at Achole Police Station for offences under the Indian Penal Code related to theft and criminal conspiracy. 3

Operation Supervised By Senior Officials

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional Commissioner Dattatray Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandip Doiphode, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal.

The team from Crime Branch Unit 2, Vasai, led by Police Inspector Aviraj Kurade and Assistant Police Inspectors Sopan Patil and Santosh Ghadge, executed the operation with the support of constables Sanjay Navale, Mukesh Pawar, Ravindra Pawar, Chandan More, Prafull Patil, Sachin Patil, Jagdish Gowari, Rahul Karpe, Dada Adke, Dildar Shaikh, and Anil Sable.

Police Dismantle Regional Theft Racket

Police officials said the arrests have helped dismantle a racket involved in stealing and reselling high-value construction materials across the region.

