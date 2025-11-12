Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Launches ‘GreenMind AI’ — An AI-Powered Environmental Information Assistant

MPCB Chairman, Siddhesh Kadam and Member Secretary, M. Devendra Singh during the launch of GreenMind AI | X - @mpcb_official

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Tuesday, officially launched GreenMind AI, an artificial intelligence-powered environmental information assistant, developed by Axion Labs.

AI Platform To Improve Transparency And Access

"GreenMind AI has been developed to make environmental governance more transparent, accessible, and citizen-friendly. The platform enables citizens, industries, and environmental professionals to easily access authoritative information related to MPCB’s rules, regulations, permissions, and circulars — all in one place," officials said.

Three Key Components Of GreenMind AI

"The system comprises three key components- 1. Public Chatbot: An AI-powered virtual assistant that allows users to query MPCB norms, guidelines, and procedures in simple language — delivering accurate, source-linked answers instantly. 2. Internal AI Portal: A dedicated interface for MPCB officers to access, interpret, and cross-reference regulatory data, enhancing efficiency in decision-making and file processing. 3. Admin Panel: A secure management dashboard that enables the MPCB team to update documents, track queries, and monitor citizen engagement in real time," MPCB said in its statement.

Officials Hail Step Toward Digital Transparency

MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam said, “GreenMind AI represents a major step toward digital transparency and smart environmental governance. By combining artificial intelligence with regulatory data, MPCB aims to make environmental compliance easier and more accessible for every stakeholder.”

Bridging Citizens And Environmental Data

Member Secretary, MPCB, M. Devendra Singh, said, "We are proud to have integrated GreenMind AI within our systems. The platform bridges the gap between citizens and environmental information, ensuring that clarity and compliance go hand in hand.”

Milestone In Tech-Driven Environmental Regulation

The launch of GreenMind AI marks a milestone in MPCB’s ongoing efforts to integrate advanced technology with environmental regulation.

