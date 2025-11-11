Palghar Crime: Man Booked For Rape, Blackmailing Nurse With Intimate Videos Under Pretext Of Marriage | AI Generated (Canva)

Palghar: The Arnala Police in Palghar district have registered a case of rape and cybercrime against a 26-year-old man for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman under the pretext of marriage and later threatening to circulate her private videos online.

Victim Was a 22-Year-Old Nurse at Vasai Hospital

According to the FIR, the complainant a 22-year-old nurse working at Platinum Hospital, Vasai alleged that the accused, identified as Sunil Dnyaneshwar Davange, repeatedly established sexual relations with her after promising marriage.

Incidents Spanned Nearly Three Years

The alleged incidents occurred between May 16, 2022, and January 6, 2025, at multiple locations, including the accused’s rented room at Hanuman Tekdi, Palghar (East), and a lodge in Boisar (West).

Relationship Ended Over Abuse and Suspicion

The complainant stated that she ended the relationship due to the accused’s verbal abuse and unfounded suspicions about her character. Following this, Davange allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to leak intimate videos recorded without her consent during their encounters.

Accused Booked Under BNS and IT Act

The police have booked the accused under Sections 69, 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, for transmission of obscene material online.

Complaint Filed on November 10

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim on November 10, 2025. The investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Mandole of Arnala Police Station, under the supervision of Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Patil.

Accused Detained; Probe Into Video Circulation

Police sources said that the accused has been detained, and further investigation is underway to verify if he shared or transmitted the videos. Authorities have confirmed that no prior criminal record was found against Davange. However, investigators are probing whether he may have targeted other women in a similar manner.