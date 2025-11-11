Central Railway GM Vijay Kumar Passes Away In Mumbai, Suspected Cardiac Arrest |

Central Railway General Manager Vijay Kumar, who had taken charge just over a month ago, passed away in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to railway officials, preliminary medical opinion indicates that he may have suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed following a post-mortem examination.

Announcing the news on social media, Central Railway posted on X (formerly Twitter) around 11 am, stating:

“Our beloved General Manager, Central Railway, Vijay Kumar, passed away this morning. Central Railway mourns the loss of a noble soul, an efficient administrator, and an inspiring leader whose contributions to Indian Railways will always be remembered among us.”

A Central Railway official said Kumar was rushed to the Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors declared him dead. Kumar, an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), assumed charge as General Manager of Central Railway on October 1.

Before moving to the Central Railway, Kumar served as the general manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), where he led the production of a record 700 locomotives in 2024-25. The CLW has already dispatched 417 locomotives in the first six months towards an ambitious target of 777, during the current financial year, as per the officials.

Over his 35-year career, Kumar held several key posts across the Indian Railways, including in the Railway Board, Northern Railway, North Western Railway and Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

He had also contributed to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) as executive director and director (rolling stock).

Kumar played a role in the semi-high-speed corridor development and supervised speed trials of the Spanish-designed Talgo trains during his stint in the Railway Board, the officials said.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The sudden demise of Vijay Kumar has deeply saddened the railway fraternity

On behalf of the entire membership of NRMU (CR & KR) and the entire workforce of Central Railway, Venu P. Nair, General Secretary, National Railway Mazdoor Union, expresses heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Vijay Kumar.

He recalled with deep respect and affection the cordial and meaningful interaction he had with the late General Manager during their meeting on 3rd October 2025, when he had the privilege of extending a warm welcome to him on behalf of the Union and the entire Central Railway workforce.

