Mumbai Tragedy: Mulund Man Booked For Abetment After Wife’s Suicide; Family Suspects Foul Play | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Mulund police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against a 48-year-old man, Vijay Sadashiv Dhawan, following the death of his wife, Sonali Vijay Dhawan, 40, who allegedly died by suicide on November 8 after hanging herself with a dupatta from a ceiling fan at their residence.

Complaint Filed by Deceased’s Brother

Police action followed a complaint by Sonali’s brother, Swapnil Raju Kolar (36), a food delivery worker with Swiggy and resident of Dombivli (East). Based on his complaint, police booked Vijay Dhawan under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide.

According to the FIR, Vijay Dhawan allegedly subjected Sonali to continuous mental and physical harassment, often questioning her character and fidelity.

Harassment and Control Alleged

Sonali, one of three sisters, married Vijay Dhawan in 2014. The couple lived in Sunshine Tower, Ashanagar, Mulund (West), and had two daughters, Tiara (10) and Myra (8). Vijay volunteered at an organisation named Spiritual Soul in Neptune Building, Mulund (West), where Sonali assisted by cooking meals for volunteers from home.

Swapnil told the police that Vijay often called Sonali multiple times a day to check her whereabouts and grew angry if she didn’t answer promptly. He allegedly accused her of infidelity and created mental distress when she returned home late after meal deliveries. Sonali had reportedly confided in her brother about the ongoing harassment.

Incident on Bhai Dooj Raised Concern

On October 23 (Bhai Dooj), Swapnil and his family visited Sonali’s home but found it locked and her phone switched off. When they called Vijay, he asked them to meet him near Mulund Railway Station.

There, Vijay arrived in a car with Sonali. Swapnil and his mother allegedly noticed injury marks on Sonali’s body. When questioned, Sonali remained silent, and Vijay avoided giving answers before driving away with her.

Death Reported on November 8

On November 8 around 5:38 PM, Vijay reportedly called Sonali’s sister, Vaishali, saying,

“Sonali abhi nahi rahi. Usne suicide kiya hai aur usne suicide note mein likha hai ki uska affair tha.”(“Sonali is no more. She committed suicide and wrote in her suicide note that she had an affair.”)

Sonali’s family rushed to Agarwal Hospital, Mulund, where doctors declared her dead before admission.

Family Alleges Forged Suicide Note

Sub-Inspector Chabbu Phulmali of Mulund police showed the family a suicide note recovered from the spot. However, Swapnil and his family suspect the handwriting was not Sonali’s but Vijay’s, alleging fabrication.

The family has demanded a forensic verification of the note and a thorough investigation. Police said that further inquiry is underway.