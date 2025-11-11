Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail

Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' | FPJ Photo

In a significant crackdown against drug traffickers, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has detained a habitual offender, Roma Arif Shaikh alias “Pagli” (37), a resident of Mazgaon, under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT-NDPS).

She has been lodged in Kolhapur Central Prison for a one-year preventive detention period, following approval from the Maharashtra Home Department.

Repeat Offender With Eight Drug Cases

According to ANC officials, Roma Shaikh was earlier arrested in Case No. 28/2025 under Sections 8(c), 22(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act by the Bandra Unit of the ANC.

Investigations revealed that Shaikh is a repeat drug offender with eight criminal cases registered against her under the NDPS Act across multiple police stations in Mumbai.

Despite several arrests and charge sheets filed, she continued drug trafficking after being released on bail.

History of Criminal Activity Across Multiple Units

Shaikh’s criminal record includes cases registered with the Byculla Police Station, Dongri Police Station, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai, and the Crime Detection Branch (Unit 3).

She was also previously booked under Section 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by Byculla Police for habitual criminal behaviour.

However, after every release, she allegedly resumed her involvement in the sale and trafficking of mephedrone (MD).

Home Department Approves Preventive Detention

Considering her continued involvement in the narcotics trade despite prior legal action, the Bandra Unit of the ANC submitted a proposal for preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act to the Principal Secretary (Special), Home Department, Maharashtra Government.

After reviewing the proposal, the Home Department approved the detention order, and on November 11, 2025, Shaikh was taken into custody and transferred to Kalamba Central Jail, Kolhapur, where she will remain confined for one year.

Six Cases Registered Under NDPS Act

Six criminal cases against Roma Arif Shaikh alias Pagli have been registered under the NDPS Act by the ANC Bandra Unit, Byculla Police Station, CB Mumbai, Crime Detection Branch (Unit 3), and Dongri Police Station.

Officials stated that this preventive detention is part of a larger strategy to curb repeat offenders and dismantle persistent drug networks operating in Mumbai.

Step Toward Strengthening Anti-Drug Operations

The ANC described the move as a proactive step in reinforcing Mumbai Police’s anti-drug campaign, aimed at deterring habitual offenders who repeatedly exploit the bail system to resume illicit activities.

Authorities said the action under the PIT-NDPS Act sends a strong message to those engaged in the city’s narcotics trade.