Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary At Virar East Flat; Case Registered

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a broad daylight burglary, unidentified thieves broke into a flat in Virar East and escaped with gold and silver ornaments worth ₹3.92 lakh, police said.

According to the Virar Police, the incident occurred between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on November 8 at Prince Housing Society, Jivdani Mandir Road, near Hill Park Society, Virar (East).

The complainant, Nitesh Namdev Sawant (31), who works in a private job, had left home for work in the morning. When he returned in the evening, he found the bathroom window broken and several valuables missing.

Thieves Entered Through Broken Window and Stole Jewellery

Police said the unidentified burglar removed the glass window, entered the house, and opened a locked cupboard using a key kept in a purse on the bed. The thief then decamped with the following items:

. Gold mangalsutra (25 grams) worth ₹2,40,000

. Gold necklace (11 grams) worth ₹1,10,000

. Gold earrings (4 grams) worth ₹40,000

. Silver coins (2 grams) worth ₹2,800

Case Registered; Police Examine CCTV Footage

A total of ₹3,92,800 worth of jewellery was stolen. A case has been registered under Sections 305(A) and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Virar Police Station.

The investigation is being led by PSI Gyaneshwar Kokate under the supervision of PI Prataprao Kadam. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspect.

Officers said the complaint was filed after the homeowner confirmed the exact list of missing valuables. Further investigation is ongoing.

