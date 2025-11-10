Mumbai On High Alert After 8 Feared Dead In Delhi Red Fort Blast |

Mumbai, November 10: The Mumbai Police have stepped up security across the city following a car blast reported near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. Precautionary measures have been initiated to ensure public safety, including intensified patrolling, nakabandis, and random checks in vulnerable areas.

#BREAKING: Blast in a car reported near Red Fort in New Delhi. Several cars caught in the blast, many people reportedly injured. Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Brigade and Delhi Police Special Cell on the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/qFl63hX0fU — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 10, 2025

Precautionary Measures Across Mumbai

Soon after reports of the Delhi blast surfaced, all police stations in Mumbai were alerted and instructed to remain vigilant. The force has been directed to increase patrolling in crowded and sensitive zones such as railway stations, markets, religious places, and tourist hotspots.

Officials said that nakabandis will be conducted at key junctions, and random frisking of suspicious persons will be carried out. Police have also been asked to make full use of their ground intelligence network to identify any potential threat.

A blast occurred in a parked car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing three nearby vehicles. Firefighters controlled the blaze, and police have cordoned off the area. #Delhi #RedFort #BreakingNews #Fire #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/sDXyeK7ITf — Sushil Manav (@sushilmanav) November 10, 2025

Blast in Delhi Triggers Nationwide Concern

According to reports, at least eight people have died in the explosion that occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. The blast triggered a massive fire that engulfed three to four nearby vehicles. Police teams and fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from the site as bystanders looked on in shock. Eyewitnesses claimed that the explosion was so strong that glass windows of nearby shops were shattered.

The Delhi Fire Department confirmed that the fire was extinguished shortly after their arrival. The area has since been cordoned off as forensic teams continue their investigation.

Mumbai Police on Full Alert

Following the incident, Mumbai Police have maintained a high state of alertness, with additional personnel deployed at public transport hubs and coastal checkpoints. Officials reiterated that these are preventive measures and urged citizens to remain calm but alert.