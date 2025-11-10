Maharashtra Transport: MSRTC Earns Record ₹21.44 Crore From Online Ticket Sales During Diwali 2025, Marks Digital Success

MSRTC records ₹21.44 crore in online ticket revenue during Diwali 2025, reflecting strong passenger response and digital transformation success | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has received an overwhelming response to its online ticket booking service during this year’s Diwali festival. The surge in passenger bookings has significantly boosted the corporation’s revenue, with a record collection of Rs 21,44,13,191 earned through online ticket sales alone.

According to MSRTC, from rural to urban areas, travelers across Maharashtra have embraced MSRTC’s digital ticketing platform, marking a major step forward in the corporation’s modernization and digital transformation.

Diwali 2025 Drives Record Growth in Bookings and Revenue

"The success of MSRTC’s online booking system is clearly reflected in the figures. During Diwali 2025 (from October 17 to October 27), a total of 4,41,474 tickets were booked online, generating revenue of Rs 21.44 crore" said an official.

In comparison, during Diwali 2024 (from October 29 to November 8), both the number of tickets sold and the total revenue were considerably lower.

"Revenue this year increased by Rs 4,77,59,446 compared to last year. A total of 81,493 more tickets were sold than in the previous year. Additionally, 6,60,544 seats were reserved this year, marking an increase of 1,04,116 seats over last year" stated an official.

Digital Efficiency and Passenger Trust Drive Success

The growing passenger response has brought much-needed financial relief to MSRTC. Officials attribute this success to the improved efficiency, security, and speed of the online booking system. The figures also underscore the strong trust passengers continue to place in the state’s iconic “Lal Pari” buses.

