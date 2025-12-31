 26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Appointed Maharashtra DGP, To Take Charge On January 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Appointed Maharashtra DGP, To Take Charge On January 3

26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Appointed Maharashtra DGP, To Take Charge On January 3

Sadanand Vasant Date, a 1990-batch IPS officer and 26/11 hero, has been appointed Maharashtra DGP. The 59-year-old succeeds Rashmi Shukla with a two-year tenure. Former NIA chief, Date was injured while confronting terrorists during the Mumbai attacks and received the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Sadanand Vasant Date |

Mumbai: Sadanand Vasant Date, a soft-spoken yet tough taskmaster and a decorated officer of the 26/11 terror attacks, was on Wednesday appointed as the new Director General of Maharashtra Police (DGP).

A 1990 batch IPS officer, the 59-year-old Date will succeed Rashmi Shukla, who retires on January 3.

He will have a fixed tenure of two years as the head of the over two lakh strong Maharashtra Police force.

Date's appointment follows his recent premature repatriation from central deputation where he was heading the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

FPJ Shorts
26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Appointed Maharashtra DGP, To Take Charge On January 3
26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Appointed Maharashtra DGP, To Take Charge On January 3
Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post On Social Media
Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post On Social Media
Mumbai Fraud: FIR Registered Against Builder For Allegedly Cheating Elderly Investor Of ₹65.80 Lakh
Mumbai Fraud: FIR Registered Against Builder For Allegedly Cheating Elderly Investor Of ₹65.80 Lakh
How To Score Well In CBSE Class 12 History: Teacher’s Last-Minute Exam Strategy
How To Score Well In CBSE Class 12 History: Teacher’s Last-Minute Exam Strategy

Date is widely hailed as one of the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

On the fateful day of November 26, 2008, known as 26/11 terror attacks, Date was serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) in 2008.

He had led a police team that pinned down Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail on the rooftop of Cama Hospital and despite being severely injured by grenade splinters, he continued to engage the terrorists.

He was later honoured with the President's Police Medal for Gallantry.

Even today, Date carries metallic splinters from that night embedded in his body, especially one near his eye and he describes them as "medals" from a war zone rather than injuries.

Read Also
Mumbai Hits 14-Year High With 1.5 Lakh Property Registrations In 2025
article-image

The officer brings a wealth of experience across state and central agencies as he has served in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the first Commissioner of Police for Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar. Date also served the Mumbai Police as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and Crime.

He has also served as DIG in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and IG (Operations) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A doctorate in Economic Offences from Pune University, Date takes charge at a crucial time for the state's law and order machinery when local body elections are being held.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Appointed Maharashtra DGP, To Take Charge On January 3

26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Appointed Maharashtra DGP, To Take Charge On January 3

Mumbai Fraud: FIR Registered Against Builder For Allegedly Cheating Elderly Investor Of ₹65.80...

Mumbai Fraud: FIR Registered Against Builder For Allegedly Cheating Elderly Investor Of ₹65.80...

Mumbai Witnesses Last Sunset of 2025, Bids Serene Farewell As City Prepares To Welcome New Year 2026...

Mumbai Witnesses Last Sunset of 2025, Bids Serene Farewell As City Prepares To Welcome New Year 2026...

Panvel City Police Recover 103 Lost And Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹15.45 Lakh Using CEIR...

Panvel City Police Recover 103 Lost And Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹15.45 Lakh Using CEIR...

Sangli Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Exploiting Married Woman, Filming Obscene Videos And...

Sangli Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Exploiting Married Woman, Filming Obscene Videos And...