Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services

Mumbai: The state government is preparing for a major administrative restructuring of the public healthcare system by separating primary healthcare services from hospital-based services. Under the proposed reform, the government plans to appoint separate Health Directors to manage primary health services and hospital services, a move officials say will improve efficiency and accountability.

Streamlining Governance and Speeding Up Decision-Making Processes

According to senior officials in the Health Department, the new structure aims to streamline governance and speed up decision-making processes. One Health Director will be responsible for overseeing primary health centers (PHCs), sub-centers, and basic healthcare services in both rural and urban areas. A second director will supervise district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, and major medical institutions across the state.

The government believes that dividing responsibilities will allow focused attention on preventive and curative healthcare services, leading to better outcomes for patients. Officials argue that clearer lines of authority will help address long-standing administrative delays and improve monitoring at all levels.

However, the proposal has drawn mixed reactions from healthcare experts and medical professionals. A section of doctors and public health specialists has cautioned that the move could lead to fragmentation of services and weaken coordination between primary care facilities and higher-level hospitals. They stress that an integrated referral system is essential for effective healthcare delivery.

Current Healthcare Infrastructure Across Maharashtra

At present, the Health Department operates 10,766 sub-centers and 1,939 primary health centers across the state. In addition, there are 851 hospitals, including Unani, Ayurvedic, and other alternative medicine facilities. Primary health centers together account for around 13,516 beds.

The department also manages 597 hospitals, including district, sub-district, rural, and specialty hospitals, with a combined bed capacity of 32,795.

Unified Administrative Framework Advocated by Doctors

Health Department hospitals cater to a heavy patient load each year. Outpatient departments treat nearly 3.2 million patients annually, while approximately 2.2 million patients are admitted for inpatient care. Around 500,000 minor and major surgical procedures are performed every year in government-run hospitals.

Doctors argue that effective planning—from primary care to tertiary-level hospitals—is possible only when all services function under a unified administrative framework. Despite these concerns, the government maintains that the proposed separation will strengthen governance and ultimately enhance the quality of public healthcare services across the state.

