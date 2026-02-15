 Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Rotana Jet Chairman, Discusses Aviation Investments In Maharashtra
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Rotana Jet Chairman Dr. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saif Al-Nahyan in Mumbai to discuss investment opportunities in Maharashtra’s aviation sector. The talks focused on improving infrastructure, boosting connectivity, and adopting future-ready solutions to enhance safety, capacity, and passenger comfort across the state’s expanding aviation network.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis X Account

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday met His Highness Dr. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of Rotana Jet Aviation UAE, at his official residence in Mumbai to discuss potential investments in the state’s aviation sector.

According to a post shared by the Chief Minister on X (Formally Twitter), the meeting focused on exploring opportunities to strengthen Maharashtra’s aviation infrastructure and attract global investment. The discussion also covered future-ready aviation solutions aimed at improving safety, reliability, capacity, and passenger comfort.

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra’s ongoing infrastructure expansion and policy initiatives designed to make the state a preferred destination for international aviation players. He emphasised that the government is working towards building a modern, efficient, and globally connected aviation ecosystem.

The Chief Minister noted that improved aviation connectivity would play a key role in boosting economic growth, enhancing tourism, and facilitating seamless global travel. He added that the state is committed to adopting forward-looking policies to support innovation and development in the aviation sector.

Maharashtra, which houses some of the country’s busiest airports, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, has been focusing on expanding air connectivity and strengthening regional infrastructure. Projects such as upgrades at existing airports are part of the state’s broader plan to handle rising passenger traffic and attract international carriers.

The discussions with global aviation stakeholders are part of the government’s efforts to position Maharashtra as a major aviation hub in the region. The meeting with the Rotana Jet Chairman is being seen as another step in that direction, as the state looks to bring in investment, technology, and expertise from international partners.

Fadnavis reiterated that Maharashtra remains committed to creating an aviation ecosystem that supports economic development while ensuring world-class standards in safety, comfort, and connectivity.

