Mulund Metro Collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid, Orders Inquiry As Opposition Slams 'Negligence'

Mumbai: Expressing grief over the slab collapse, Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the kin of the deceased. He has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

CM Prays for Speedy Recovery, Govt to Bear Medical Costs

The state government will bear the cost of medical treatment for the injured, Fadnavis said. The Chief Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured, according to a statement released by the CM’s office.

Opposition parties have slammed the state government and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) over the accident. Expressing deep concern about public safety, Mumbai Congress chief and MP Prof. Varsha Gaikwad questioned the government’s accountability.

“Has the life of Mumbaikars become so cheap? Does the government and the MMRDA administration have anything to say about this?” she asked in a social media post.

Gaikwad Slams 'PR-Focused' Managers Over Safety Lapses

“They are merely acting as infrastructure managers, focusing on PR and marketing. But what about the lives of Mumbaikars hanging in the balance? When the Metro project was underway, were safety rules only on paper? When work was being carried out on a busy road, why weren’t adequate safety measures put in place for traffic passing underneath?” Gaikwad asked.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal questioned whether “infrastructure man” CM Fadnavis would take responsibility for the incident. “If the Mahayuti government claims credit for infrastructure projects, it should also take responsibility for the Mulund tragedy,” he said.

Aaditya Thackeray Alleges Token Penalties, Poor Barricading

Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) said a wall had collapsed and the then newly inaugurated Metro Line 3 was flooded during heavy rains last year. He questioned whether the BJP-led government would blacklist the contractor involved in the present incident.

“Most likely, it will impose a token penalty of a few lakhs and allow the contractor to secure more tenders,” he alleged.

Thackeray further claimed that many ongoing infrastructure projects suffer from poor barricading, leading to traffic congestion and vehicles falling into open pits. “Life has no value under the BJP regime. Falling debris from Metro lines, unsafe modes of transport, cars and bikes plunging into open pits with no assistance for hours — what a shame! Soon, countries may even issue travel advisories over such conditions in our country,” the former minister said.

