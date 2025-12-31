Panvel City Police Recover 103 Lost And Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹15.45 Lakh Using CEIR Technology, Return Them To Owners

In a major relief to citizens, the Panvel City Police have traced and recovered 103 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs 15.45 lakh from their jurisdiction and returned them to their rightful owners. |

Navi Mumbai: In a major relief to citizens, the Panvel City Police have traced and recovered 103 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs 15.45 lakh from their jurisdiction and returned them to their rightful owners. The recovered phones were formally handed over to citizens by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panvel Division) Bhausaheb Dhole.

Central Government’s CEIR Portal Played a Key Role in Tracking Missing Devices

The recovery was made using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, a facility launched by the Central Government to trace missing and stolen mobile phones. Acting on instructions from senior officers, the Panvel City Police launched a special drive to trace missing handsets reported by citizens.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakare, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Pravin Fadtare, along with police constables Vishal Dudhe, Sachin Kore and other personnel, carried out a focused technical investigation. Using CEIR data and advanced technical analysis, the police tracked phones that had gone missing or were stolen from the Panvel area.

During the investigation, police found that several of the missing mobile phones were being used in other districts of Maharashtra as well as in other states across India. Despite this challenge, the Panvel City Police coordinated with local police units in different regions and made sustained efforts to trace and seize the devices.

Recovered Phones Worth Rs 15.45 Lakh Returned to Owners

As a result of the operation, the police successfully recovered 103 mobile phones collectively valued at approximately Rs 15.45 lakh and returned them to their owners. Citizens who received their phones expressed satisfaction and appreciated the efforts of the police.

“By effectively using the CEIR portal and technical investigation, our team was able to trace and recover a large number of lost and stolen mobile phones, even when they were being used outside the district and state. We encourage citizens to promptly report missing phones and register details on the CEIR portal,” said ACP Bhausaheb Dhole.

