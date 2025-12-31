Sangli Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Exploiting Married Woman, Filming Obscene Videos And Blackmailing Her

A 32-year-old man from Sangli district has been arrested by the APMC police for allegedly sexually exploiting a 25-year-old married woman, recording obscene photos and videos, and repeatedly blackmailing her using the material. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man from Sangli district has been arrested by the APMC police for allegedly sexually exploiting a 25-year-old married woman, recording obscene photos and videos, and repeatedly blackmailing her using the material. The accused has been identified as Pravin Patil (32), against whom a rape case has been registered.

According to the police, the victim lives in Turbhe with her husband and child, while the accused hails from the same native village as her husband. About a year ago, Patil allegedly contacted the woman through social media, gradually befriended her and later developed a romantic relationship. He allegedly established physical relations with her multiple times at her Turbhe residence and at a lodge in Shirwal, Satara district, during which he secretly recorded obscene photos and videos on his mobile phone.

Police said the accused later threatened to circulate the photos and videos on social media and, using this threat, continued to force physical relations without her consent. He also allegedly abused and assaulted her and repeatedly harassed her through phone calls, causing severe mental distress.

Unable to bear the continued harassment, the victim lodged a complaint last week at Shirwal police station. A case was registered under sections related to rape, criminal intimidation, assault and abuse, and the matter was subsequently transferred to the APMC police station for further investigation, as the incidents also occurred within its jurisdiction.

Based on call detail records and location tracking, APMC police traced and arrested Patil from Koparkhairane on December 26. His mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination.

“Following his arrest, the accused was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody. Further investigation is underway,” said Police Sub-Inspector Nandkishor Patil.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/