Navi Mumbai Crime: Daughter-In-Law Records Father-In-Law’s Alleged Sexual Harassment, Molestation Case Registered

Navi Mumbai, Dec 31: A married woman exposed her father-in-law’s alleged sexual misconduct by secretly recording his actions on a mobile phone. Based on her complaint and video evidence, police have registered a case of molestation against the accused father-in-law and initiated further legal action.

Victim Residing at Parental Home in Uran

The victim, a married woman currently residing at her parental home in Uran, was married a few years ago to a man from Kalyan and had been living with her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law. Police said the accused, her 55-year-old father-in-law, had been sexually harassing her for several days.

Incident Allegedly Began in Kitchen

According to the complaint registered, on May 7, when no one else was at home, the accused allegedly entered the kitchen and forcibly kissed the victim on her cheek. Despite her clear objection and warning not to repeat such behaviour, the harassment allegedly continued. Over the next five to seven days, the accused allegedly took advantage of moments when the woman was alone in the kitchen and repeated his obscene acts.

Mobile Phone Used to Record Incident

Anticipating another such incident, the victim secretly placed her mobile phone in the kitchen and began recording on May 12. Around 7.30 pm, the accused allegedly entered the kitchen, made obscene remarks and again forcibly kissed her and attempted to get physically close. The entire incident was captured on video.

Woman Leaves House After Family Confrontation

After informing her husband, a confrontation reportedly followed within the family, after which the woman eventually left the house and sought shelter at her parental home in Uran. She then approached Uran police station last week and lodged a formal complaint, submitting the video recording as evidence.

Case Registered Under BNS, Transferred to Kolsewadi Police

Police registered a case against the accused under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for outraging the modesty of a woman. As the incident occurred in Kalyan, the case has been transferred to Kolsewadi police station for further investigation.

Police Confirm Investigation Underway

“The complaint has been registered based on the victim’s statement and available evidence. As the place of occurrence falls under Kolsewadi police station limits, the case has been transferred there for detailed investigation and appropriate action,” a police officer said.

