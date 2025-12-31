 Mumbai Witnesses Last Sunset of 2025, Bids Serene Farewell As City Prepares To Welcome New Year 2026 | VIDEO
HomeMumbaiMumbai Witnesses Last Sunset of 2025, Bids Serene Farewell As City Prepares To Welcome New Year 2026 | VIDEO

Mumbai Witnesses Last Sunset of 2025, Bids Serene Farewell As City Prepares To Welcome New Year 2026 | VIDEO

Mumbaikars gathered at Marine Drive, Juhu Beach, and Nariman Point to witness the year’s final sunset. The Arabian Sea skyline glowed in orange and gold, offering a serene moment of reflection. As New Year celebrations began, Mumbai Police heightened security to manage the large crowds of tourists and locals welcoming 2026 at these iconic spots.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a picturesque moment on Wednesday evening, December 31, as the city soaked in the last sunset of 2025 along Nariman Point, Juhu Beach and Marine Drive. As the sun dipped below the Arabian Sea, hues of orange and gold painted the Mumbai skyline.

Visuals Captures Serenity
Visuals shared by news agencies ANI, PTI showed the calm waters of the Arabian Sea mirroring the final rays of the setting sun, with boats gently anchored nearby, adding to the serene ambience.

Tourist Crowds Marine Drive, Juhu Beach

As the New Year preparations are up in the city, crowds have started gathering at Marine Drive and Juhu Beach. The Mumbai Police have strengthened security arrangements to ensure a safe experience for the large number of visitors flocking to several popular spots across the city.

The city Police have deployed over 17,000 personnel across key locations, including Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty and the Juhu and Versova beaches, to manage the massive crowds expected later tonight.

Mumbai Current AQI

According to aqi.in, on New Year's Eve, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai at 6.42 PM stood at 179, recording 'unhealthy' category air, advising revellers to be cautious during outdoor gatherings. The weather remained pleasant on the year-end, with temperatures hovering around 27 degree Celsius.

Security Arrangements In Mumbai

To ensure that citizens can celebrate the New Year safely and without any disruption, the Mumbai Police, along with the Traffic Police, have deployed a massive security force comprising 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, 38 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 61 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 2,790 police officers, and 14,200 police personnel.

The Mumbai Police also appealed to all citizens to follow rules and regulations and celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm and joy, safely and peacefully. Citizens are advised to contact the police helpline numbers 100 or 112 for immediate assistance.

Special Trains, Buses, Overnight Metros and More

On New Year's Eve, the Mumbai Metro 3 will be operating overnight, with special extended service on the corridor that will commence after 10:30 pm on December 31 and continue till 5:55 am on January 1. Moreover, the Mumbai Metro One will also be operating with extended hours, with the last train departing from Versova at 02:14 am towards Ghatkopar and at 02.40 am from Ghatkopar towards Versova.

In addition to this, BEST will be undertaking special buses on routes connecting popular beaches from 10 pm to 12:30 am. Heritage tour buses will operate in South Mumbai till the early hours. There will also be special trains running on the Western, Central and Harbour lines.

