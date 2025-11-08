Over 80,000 MSRTC Employees To Recieve Pending Salaries As Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹471.05 Crore Subsidy | (Photo Courtesy: X/@@MarvelousBgm)

Mumbai: The state government of Maharashtra has approved a subsidy of ₹471.05 crore to be released to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for September 2025. This payment clears the way for the pending salaries of around 83,000 ST employees to be credited to their bank accounts on Monday.

For several weeks, MSRTC workers were forced to wait, as their monthly wages, customarily paid by the 7th of each month, were delayed due to non-receipt of the subsidy from the government. The subsidies in question cover travel concessions such as discounted or free tickets for senior citizens, women, and students under state-run bus services.

Employees expressed relief at the announcement but acknowledged that the delay had caused financial strain, with many having to make last-minute arrangements for household expenses and bills. Local transport unions had flagged the issue and warned of possible agitation if payments were not released promptly.

MSRTC officials confirmed that once the funds are transferred, salary disbursement would proceed immediately. They also noted that continued stability in subsidy inflows is essential for timely payments and uninterrupted bus services.

The corporation serves thousands of commuters daily, especially in remote and suburban areas of the state, and regular payment of staff salaries is considered key to maintaining morale and service reliability.

The government’s move is being seen as a temporary fix to avert employee unrest and uphold the reputation of MSRTC. However, transport analysts say that longer-term structural reforms will be needed to reduce dependence on periodic subsidy releases and ensure that the corporation can meet its payroll obligations without bottlenecks.

For the employees and their families, the confirmation of salary credit comes as welcome relief after a period of uncertainty. They now await the actual transfer and hope that future months will not bring similar delays.

