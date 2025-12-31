 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve

In a message extending New Year greetings, Fadnavis urged people to move ahead with renewed determination by learning from pleasant memories of the outgoing year and leaving behind its bitter moments.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed confidence that the New Year would usher in a new phase of prosperity and development for the state.

In a message extending New Year greetings, Fadnavis urged people to move ahead with renewed determination by learning from pleasant memories of the outgoing year and leaving behind its bitter moments.

"Maharashtra is a leading state in all sectors. Let us remain united to ensure that the flag of Maharashtra's progress continues to fly high," Fadnavis said.

He said the soil of Maharashtra has the strength to accept challenges, and called upon people to resolve to overcome any obstacles that may arise.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve
'Light Of My Life': Virat Kohli Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Instagram Post
'Light Of My Life': Virat Kohli Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Instagram Post
PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18
PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18
BMC Elections 2026: MNS, AAP, Congress Candidates From Colaba, Cuffe Parade Allege ‘Hijacking And Misuse’ Of Election Machinery By MLA Rahul Narwekar; BJP Denies
BMC Elections 2026: MNS, AAP, Congress Candidates From Colaba, Cuffe Parade Allege ‘Hijacking And Misuse’ Of Election Machinery By MLA Rahul Narwekar; BJP Denies
Read Also
Happy New Year's Eve! Open-Air & Rooftop NYE Parties In Mumbai To Welcome 2026 Under The Sky With...
article-image

Expressing hope that the New Year would bring fresh energy and strengthen hopes and aspirations, the chief minister wished that the year ahead would be healthy and bring prosperity and growth in all fields for everyone.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve

BMC Elections 2026: MNS, AAP, Congress Candidates From Colaba, Cuffe Parade Allege ‘Hijacking And...

BMC Elections 2026: MNS, AAP, Congress Candidates From Colaba, Cuffe Parade Allege ‘Hijacking And...

Mumbai City Records Strongest Housing Market Performance In 14 Years With 1.5 Lakh Registrations And...

Mumbai City Records Strongest Housing Market Performance In 14 Years With 1.5 Lakh Registrations And...

Activists Urge Panvel Civic Body To Use Scientific Methods To Control Invasive Weed Choking Wadale...

Activists Urge Panvel Civic Body To Use Scientific Methods To Control Invasive Weed Choking Wadale...

NMIA Rejects 'Cartelisation' Allegations, Cites Passenger Experience For Mobile Network Control

NMIA Rejects 'Cartelisation' Allegations, Cites Passenger Experience For Mobile Network Control