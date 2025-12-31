BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Left Without Candidates In 2 South Mumbai Wards After Nomination Lapses

Mahayuti candidate Shakir Ansari and Mandakini Khamkar | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 31: The Mahayuti alliance has been left without candidates in two South Mumbai wards—211 and 212. While the nomination of one candidate was rejected due to incomplete documentation, another was unable to file her nomination as she received the AB form late. This has provided an opportunity for candidates from rival parties to gain an advantage in these wards.

Ward 211 sees contest among Congress and SP

Ward No. 211 comprises parts of Byculla West, including Momin Pada, as well as areas along Maulana Azad Road near Jacob Circle. In the 2017 civic elections, the seat was won by Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Raees Shaikh, who was elected as a corporator.

For the upcoming election, Congress has fielded Khan Mohammad Waqar Ansari, while SP has nominated Aijaz Ahmad Khan. From the Mahayuti alliance, BJP candidate Shakir Ansari was set to contest from this ward.

Incomplete documents lead to rejection of nomination

Nitin Bankar, a BJP functionary from the Byculla Assembly constituency, said, “Ansari had submitted his nomination form and paid the deposit, but the documents filed by him were incomplete. Several mandatory no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the BMC and other important papers were not submitted within the stipulated time, resulting in the rejection of his nomination.”

Late receipt of AB form affects Ward 212 candidate

He further added that Mandakini Khamkar, another Mahayuti candidate from Ward No. 212, faced a similar issue. “Although she submitted the deposit, she received the AB form late. By the time she collected all the required documents and reached the Returning Officer, the deadline had passed at 5 pm, and her nomination could not be submitted,” he said.

Rival parties gain edge in Ward 212

Ward No. 212 covers Agripada and parts of Mumbai Central. Geeta Gawli, corporator from the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, had won this seat in the 2017 civic elections and will be contesting again in the 2026 BMC elections. The MNS has fielded Shravani Haldankar, while Congress has nominated Nazia Siddhique in this ward.

