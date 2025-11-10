High Alert In Mumbai: Security Tightened At CSMT, Dadar & Andheri Stations After Delhi Red Fort Blast Kills Eight | FPJ Photos

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have been placed on high alert following a powerful explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening around 7 p.m. The blast claimed at least eight lives and left 12 others injured. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, though investigations are underway.

Security Tightened Across Mumbai

In response to the Delhi blast, Mumbai Police have intensified security across the city as a precautionary measure. Patrolling and security checks have been stepped up at vital installations, religious places, and high-footfall areas.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti confirmed that a “precautionary alert” has been issued to all police stations. “All units have been instructed to conduct nakabandis (blockades), carry out random frisking of suspicious persons, and strengthen ground-level intelligence,” a senior officer said.

Increased Police Presence at Key Locations

Police presence has been significantly heightened at sensitive and high-footfall areas such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Haji Ali Dargah, Siddhivinayak Temple, and Mahalaxmi Temple.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) have been deployed strategically across the city.

Railway Stations Under Tight Surveillance

Major railway stations including CSMT, Dadar, and Andheri — have also been placed under enhanced surveillance, with intensified bag checks, vehicle inspections, and patrolling at entry and exit points.

Senior officials confirmed that the alert is a preventive measure in light of the Delhi incident. “We are maintaining maximum vigilance across crowded zones and vital infrastructure. Citizens are urged to stay calm and cooperate with the police,” an officer said.

Coastal and Cyber Vigilance Intensified

Mumbai Police’s speed boats are patrolling the coastline regularly, in coordination with the Coast Guard and the Indian Navy. Given that terrorists had entered Mumbai via the sea route during the 2008 attacks, special emphasis has been placed on maritime security.

Meanwhile, the IT and Cyber Cells have been instructed to monitor social media activity closely to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours.

Citizens Urged to Stay Alert and Cooperate

Police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects, bags, or individuals by dialling the 100 helpline or contacting the nearest police station.

Authorities have also advised against forwarding unverified information on social media.

“We urge citizens not to panic but to cooperate fully with the police. The city’s security apparatus is fully prepared,” a senior official said.

Both Mumbai and Delhi remain under high alert, with continuous monitoring of the situation by national and local security agencies.