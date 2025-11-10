 Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Integrated Development Plan For State’s Bhimashankar, Aundha Nagnath & Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Shrines
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Integrated Development Plan For State’s Bhimashankar, Aundha Nagnath & Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Shrines

Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Integrated Development Plan For State’s Bhimashankar, Aundha Nagnath & Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Shrines

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to prepare and implement a comprehensive and integrated development plan for three major Jyotirlinga pilgrimage centers in Maharashtra i.e. Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar in Pune district, Shri Kshetra Aundha Nagnath in Hingoli district, and Shri Kshetra Grishneshwar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting at Varsha Bungalow, directing integrated development of Maharashtra’s major Jyotirlinga shrines with AI-enabled safety systems and improved facilities | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to prepare and implement a comprehensive and integrated development plan for three major Jyotirlinga pilgrimage centers in Maharashtra i.e. Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar in Pune district, Shri Kshetra Aundha Nagnath in Hingoli district, and Shri Kshetra Grishneshwar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Review Meeting at Varsha Bungalow

Chairing a review meeting at his official residence, Varsha Bungalow, Fadnavis said these revered shrines attract a large number of devotees throughout the year and therefore require well-coordinated and sustainable development efforts.

He instructed authorities to speed up the ongoing works and properly plan the proposed projects to ensure that devotees receive world-class facilities and a safe pilgrimage experience.

FPJ Shorts
Thane MACT Orders MSRTC To Pay ₹55 Lakh Compensation To Pune Woman Left 100 Per Cent Disabled In 2021 ST Bus Accident
Thane MACT Orders MSRTC To Pay ₹55 Lakh Compensation To Pune Woman Left 100 Per Cent Disabled In 2021 ST Bus Accident
Delhi Car Blast: Home Minister Amit Shah Confirms Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station, Says NSG And NIA Begin Probe - VIDEO
Delhi Car Blast: Home Minister Amit Shah Confirms Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station, Says NSG And NIA Begin Probe - VIDEO
Kris Jenner Wows In Hot-Red Vintage Dress With Pistol For Her 70th James Bond-Themed Birthday Party
Kris Jenner Wows In Hot-Red Vintage Dress With Pistol For Her 70th James Bond-Themed Birthday Party
Delhi Blast: PM Modi Expresses Grief After 10 Feared Killed In Tragic Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station
Delhi Blast: PM Modi Expresses Grief After 10 Feared Killed In Tragic Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station

AI-Enabled Security and Devotee Safety

Fadnavis emphasized the need to prioritize safety and comfort for devotees by developing a modern, integrated security system powered by advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

“The security arrangements at Jyotirlinga shrines must be robust. An AI-enabled system should be put in place to ensure immediate response during emergencies,” he said.

He also underlined the importance of having strict rules for temple management, along with environmental protection and employment generation through tourism-based initiatives.

Focus on Devotee Facilities and Tourism Boost

Fadnavis instructed that the plans should include all essential facilities such as waiting halls, drinking water arrangements, accommodation, internal roads, sanitation systems, information boards, tourist reception centers, parking management, emergency response units, ticket counters, health services, and restaurants.

He said the projects must also focus on boosting tourism to create local employment opportunities while maintaining the ecological balance of these sacred areas.

Funding and Heritage Clearances

He further stated that after the plans receive approval from the high-level committee, necessary funds will be released for implementation. Fadnavis also suggested holding a separate meeting with central government officials to expedite archaeological and heritage-related clearances.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation Stone For ₹1,468-Crore World-Class Educational...
article-image

Coordination for Timely Completion

Concluding the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed that coordination between local citizens and the administration will be essential to ensure timely completion of the projects. He said the goal is to create a world-class spiritual and tourist experience for devotees visiting Maharashtra’s ancient Jyotirlinga shrines.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane MACT Orders MSRTC To Pay ₹55 Lakh Compensation To Pune Woman Left 100 Per Cent Disabled In...

Thane MACT Orders MSRTC To Pay ₹55 Lakh Compensation To Pune Woman Left 100 Per Cent Disabled In...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Dead, Including Woman Lawyer, In Separate Road Accidents Across Kalamboli,...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Dead, Including Woman Lawyer, In Separate Road Accidents Across Kalamboli,...

High Alert In Mumbai: Security Tightened At CSMT, Dadar & Andheri Stations After Delhi Red Fort...

High Alert In Mumbai: Security Tightened At CSMT, Dadar & Andheri Stations After Delhi Red Fort...

Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Integrated Development Plan For State’s...

Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Integrated Development Plan For State’s...

Mumbai News: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Slams KEM Hospital Over Mismanagement, Long Queues And...

Mumbai News: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Slams KEM Hospital Over Mismanagement, Long Queues And...