Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Integrated Development Plan For State’s Bhimashankar, Aundha Nagnath & Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Shrines

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting at Varsha Bungalow, directing integrated development of Maharashtra’s major Jyotirlinga shrines with AI-enabled safety systems and improved facilities | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to prepare and implement a comprehensive and integrated development plan for three major Jyotirlinga pilgrimage centers in Maharashtra i.e. Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar in Pune district, Shri Kshetra Aundha Nagnath in Hingoli district, and Shri Kshetra Grishneshwar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Review Meeting at Varsha Bungalow

Chairing a review meeting at his official residence, Varsha Bungalow, Fadnavis said these revered shrines attract a large number of devotees throughout the year and therefore require well-coordinated and sustainable development efforts.

He instructed authorities to speed up the ongoing works and properly plan the proposed projects to ensure that devotees receive world-class facilities and a safe pilgrimage experience.

महाराष्ट्रातील मंदिरांवर चढणार समृद्धी आणि सुरक्षेचा कळस 🛕



मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली आज मुंबई येथे पुणे जिल्ह्यातील श्री क्षेत्र भीमाशंकर, हिंगोली जिल्ह्यातील श्री क्षेत्र औंढा नागनाथ व छत्रपती संभाजीनगर जिल्ह्यातील श्री क्षेत्र घृष्णेश्वर या… pic.twitter.com/m9DEgCBTqI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 10, 2025

AI-Enabled Security and Devotee Safety

Fadnavis emphasized the need to prioritize safety and comfort for devotees by developing a modern, integrated security system powered by advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

“The security arrangements at Jyotirlinga shrines must be robust. An AI-enabled system should be put in place to ensure immediate response during emergencies,” he said.

He also underlined the importance of having strict rules for temple management, along with environmental protection and employment generation through tourism-based initiatives.

Focus on Devotee Facilities and Tourism Boost

Fadnavis instructed that the plans should include all essential facilities such as waiting halls, drinking water arrangements, accommodation, internal roads, sanitation systems, information boards, tourist reception centers, parking management, emergency response units, ticket counters, health services, and restaurants.

He said the projects must also focus on boosting tourism to create local employment opportunities while maintaining the ecological balance of these sacred areas.

Funding and Heritage Clearances

He further stated that after the plans receive approval from the high-level committee, necessary funds will be released for implementation. Fadnavis also suggested holding a separate meeting with central government officials to expedite archaeological and heritage-related clearances.

Also Watch:

Coordination for Timely Completion

Concluding the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed that coordination between local citizens and the administration will be essential to ensure timely completion of the projects. He said the goal is to create a world-class spiritual and tourist experience for devotees visiting Maharashtra’s ancient Jyotirlinga shrines.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/