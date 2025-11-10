 Palghar Crime: Minor Girl Assaulted In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused Within 48 Hours
Palghar Crime: Minor Girl Assaulted In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused Within 48 Hours

Palghar Crime: Minor Girl Assaulted In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused Within 48 Hours

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Palghar Crime: Minor Girl Assaulted In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused Within 48 Hours |

Palghar: In a swift breakthrough, the Vasai Unit of the Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in the Dhumal Nagar area. The accused, identified as Danish Jamil Khan alias Jahir, a resident of Vasai (East), was taken into custody within 48 hours of the incident.

According to police, on November 7, the Tulinj Police registered a FIR under Section 64 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, following a complaint filed by the victim’s sister. The complaint stated that an unidentified man had forcibly assaulted the minor.

article-image

Investigation Underway

The Crime Branch Unit–2 (Vasai) conducted an investigation. Acting promptly, the team visited the crime scene and gathered crucial leads from the surrounding area. Based on technical inputs and intelligence, officers traced and detained the suspect on November 9. During interrogation, Khan allegedly confessed to committing the offence. Further investigation is underway. 

