 Palghar Crime News: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped In Nalasopara; Police Hunt For Accused
Palghar Crime News: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped In Nalasopara; Police Hunt For Accused

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 06:27 AM IST
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified individual in the Santosh Bhuvan area of Nalasopara, causing widespread shock and anger in the community. The victim, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly lured to a secluded spot by the accused before the assault took place.

Official Complaint and Medical Confirmation

The horrific incident came to light after the victim's sister filed a formal complaint at the Tulinj police station. According to the complaint, an unknown person exploited the young girl's trust. Following the complaint, the victim was taken for a medical examination, which officially confirmed the sexual assault, lending crucial evidence to the case.

Legal Action and Police Investigation

The Tulinj police have registered a case under stringent sections of the law. The charges include Section 64 (rape) of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Jadhav, who is overseeing the investigation, confirmed that the victim's statement has been officially recorded. "We have registered the case and the girl's statement has been recorded. A search for the accused is actively underway," stated Jadhav. The police are currently reviewing local evidence and pursuing all leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.

