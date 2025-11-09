Mumbai: Fraudsters Use Singer Neha Kakkar’s Name To Promote Fake Trading Platform, Dupe Lawyer Of ₹5 Lakh |

Mumbai: A case has been registered after scammers allegedly used the name of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar to promote a fake international trading platform called FXOnet, cheating a 45-year-old lawyer from Worli of ₹5.02 lakh.

According to the FIR filed at Worli police station, the complainant, Advocate Shabnam Mohammad Hussain Syed, a resident of BDD Chawl, Worli, came across fake articles and videos in June 2025 that falsely linked Neha Kakkar with FXOnet, portraying it as a “trusted and legal trading platform.”

Scammers Operated via Telegram and Zoom

Deceived by the fraudulent promotional content, Syed began communicating with the accused — who introduced themselves as Vijay and later Jimmy D’Souza — through international phone numbers, the Telegram app (user ID: @fxonetlbot), and Zoom meetings.

They also used official-looking email IDs to convince her of the platform’s authenticity.

The fraudsters helped Syed open a trading account in her name and provided investment “tips” through Telegram, claiming to be professional trading advisors who could help grow her investments.

Loss of ₹5.02 Lakh in Phased Transactions

Between June 18 and October 9, 2025, Syed transferred a total of ₹5,02,025 via UPI from her HDFC Bank account to several accounts linked to Rajesh Kannan (PONNURAKU@SUPERYES), VPI ProMedia Kigali, India Impex Trading Company, and VPI 361 VPECOM.

However, she received no profits or refunds, prompting her to file a complaint when she realized she had been duped.

Police Begin Digital Probe

The Worli Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Investigators are now tracking the accused using digital and technical evidence, including Telegram chats, Zoom meeting logs, and UPI transaction trails.