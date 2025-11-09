 Mumbai: Fraudsters Use Singer Neha Kakkar’s Name To Promote Fake Trading Platform, Dupe Lawyer Of ₹5 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fraudsters Use Singer Neha Kakkar’s Name To Promote Fake Trading Platform, Dupe Lawyer Of ₹5 Lakh

Mumbai: Fraudsters Use Singer Neha Kakkar’s Name To Promote Fake Trading Platform, Dupe Lawyer Of ₹5 Lakh

According to the FIR filed at Worli police station, the complainant, Advocate Shabnam Mohammad Hussain Syed, a resident of BDD Chawl, Worli, came across fake articles and videos in June 2025 that falsely linked Neha Kakkar with FXOnet, portraying it as a “trusted and legal trading platform.”

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 06:32 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fraudsters Use Singer Neha Kakkar’s Name To Promote Fake Trading Platform, Dupe Lawyer Of ₹5 Lakh |

Mumbai: A case has been registered after scammers allegedly used the name of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar to promote a fake international trading platform called FXOnet, cheating a 45-year-old lawyer from Worli of ₹5.02 lakh.

According to the FIR filed at Worli police station, the complainant, Advocate Shabnam Mohammad Hussain Syed, a resident of BDD Chawl, Worli, came across fake articles and videos in June 2025 that falsely linked Neha Kakkar with FXOnet, portraying it as a “trusted and legal trading platform.”

Scammers Operated via Telegram and Zoom

Deceived by the fraudulent promotional content, Syed began communicating with the accused — who introduced themselves as Vijay and later Jimmy D’Souza — through international phone numbers, the Telegram app (user ID: @fxonetlbot), and Zoom meetings.
They also used official-looking email IDs to convince her of the platform’s authenticity.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Fraudsters Use Singer Neha Kakkar’s Name To Promote Fake Trading Platform, Dupe Lawyer Of ₹5 Lakh
Mumbai: Fraudsters Use Singer Neha Kakkar’s Name To Promote Fake Trading Platform, Dupe Lawyer Of ₹5 Lakh
Palghar Crime News: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped In Nalasopara; Police Hunt For Accused
Palghar Crime News: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped In Nalasopara; Police Hunt For Accused
Opposition Targets Mahayuti Govt Over Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar’s Son; Congress Seeks White Paper
Opposition Targets Mahayuti Govt Over Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar’s Son; Congress Seeks White Paper
Ismaili Community Inaugurates First U.S. Centre In Houston; Prince Rahim Aga Khan V And Mayor Whitmire Attend Ceremony- See Pics
Ismaili Community Inaugurates First U.S. Centre In Houston; Prince Rahim Aga Khan V And Mayor Whitmire Attend Ceremony- See Pics

The fraudsters helped Syed open a trading account in her name and provided investment “tips” through Telegram, claiming to be professional trading advisors who could help grow her investments.

Loss of ₹5.02 Lakh in Phased Transactions

Between June 18 and October 9, 2025, Syed transferred a total of ₹5,02,025 via UPI from her HDFC Bank account to several accounts linked to Rajesh Kannan (PONNURAKU@SUPERYES), VPI ProMedia Kigali, India Impex Trading Company, and VPI 361 VPECOM.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Flamingos’ Arrival Delayed Due To Prolonged Monsoon And Unstable Weather, Say...
article-image

However, she received no profits or refunds, prompting her to file a complaint when she realized she had been duped.

Police Begin Digital Probe

The Worli Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Investigators are now tracking the accused using digital and technical evidence, including Telegram chats, Zoom meeting logs, and UPI transaction trails.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fraudsters Use Singer Neha Kakkar’s Name To Promote Fake Trading Platform, Dupe Lawyer Of...

Mumbai: Fraudsters Use Singer Neha Kakkar’s Name To Promote Fake Trading Platform, Dupe Lawyer Of...

Palghar Crime News: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped In Nalasopara; Police Hunt For Accused

Palghar Crime News: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped In Nalasopara; Police Hunt For Accused

Opposition Targets Mahayuti Govt Over Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar’s Son; Congress Seeks...

Opposition Targets Mahayuti Govt Over Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar’s Son; Congress Seeks...

MSHRC Pulls Up Worli Police For Alleged Custodial Torture Of Carpenter, Orders Probe By Mumbai...

MSHRC Pulls Up Worli Police For Alleged Custodial Torture Of Carpenter, Orders Probe By Mumbai...

Navi Mumbai News: Prashant Damle Reviews Airoli Auditorium Construction, Praises NMMC’s Efforts

Navi Mumbai News: Prashant Damle Reviews Airoli Auditorium Construction, Praises NMMC’s Efforts