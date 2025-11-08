Navi Mumbai News: Flamingos’ Arrival Delayed Due To Prolonged Monsoon And Unstable Weather, Say Experts

Flamingos’ arrival in Navi Mumbai delayed this year due to extended monsoon and unstable weather; experts expect flocks by late November | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The much-awaited arrival of flamingos in Navi Mumbai has been delayed this year, with experts attributing the change to the prolonged monsoon and fluctuating weather conditions. A similar pattern has been observed at the Uran wetlands.

According to officials at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary(TCFS) in Airoli, extended rainfall and inconsistent wind patterns have likely disrupted the birds’ migration schedule.

“Flamingos usually begin arriving as soon as water levels stabilise after the monsoon. But this year, the delayed withdrawal of rains and unstable climatic conditions have postponed their movement,” said an officer from the sanctuary.

Airoli Remains a Popular Flamingo-Watching Destination

Over the past few years, Airoli has become one of the most popular destinations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for flamingo watching. Thousands of tourists and bird enthusiasts visit every winter for the Flamingo Boat Safari, organised by the Maharashtra Mangrove Cell, offering a close view of these striking pink birds in their natural habitat.

“We are all eagerly awaiting the return of our pink guests — the flamingos — to their city,” said B. N. Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation.

Migratory Route Extends from Iran to Navi Mumbai Wetlands

Flamingos migrate thousands of kilometres from Iran, Afghanistan, and Israel, making stopovers in Gujarat and Kutch before reaching the wetlands of Navi Mumbai. These water bodies, rich in algae, crustaceans, and aquatic insects, serve as ideal feeding grounds for the species.

Environmentalists Call for Preservation of Natural Wetland Flow

Activists have stressed that for the wetlands to remain hospitable to flamingos, it is crucial to maintain them in their natural state and ensure the free flow of intertidal water.

“Any blockage leads to stagnation, making the habitat unsuitable for flamingos. We have already seen this happen at the DPS Flamingo Lake and the NRI Wetland in the past,” pointed out Kumar.

‘Migratory Birds Are Environmental Ambassadors,’ Say Experts

Migratory birds are often described as “ambassadors of the environment.” Their delayed arrival this year, said environmentalist Jyoti Nadkarni, can be attributed to the prolonged monsoon and post-monsoon showers.

“In addition, current environmental indications show adequate water availability in the Kutch region, from where the flamingos typically begin their journey to Mumbai’s wetlands. Even last year, the large flocks arrived only in December. So, let us wait — they will come,” she added.

Birds Expected to Arrive Later This Month

Experts believe the birds will begin arriving later this month once the weather stabilises.

“Flamingos are highly sensitive to changes in climate and habitat. Their delayed arrival is not unusual given the extended monsoon,” an official said.

Also Watch:

Water Scarcity in Wetlands May Also Be a Factor

Meanwhile, local authorities have acknowledged that water scarcity in certain wetlands may be another reason for the delay. Residents of Bode village informed that CIDCO and the water supply department are drawing up plans to restore water levels and improve habitat conditions in affected areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/