Mumbai Housing Societies Divided Over Feeding Stray Animals; BMC Steps In After Clashes At Kalpataru Radiance

Mumbai: Residents of Kalpataru Radiance recently found themselves at odds after two groups one supporting and the other opposing feeding community animals within society premises clashed over the issue. The dispute arose due to the absence of a designated feeding spot, which, according to law, must be approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The conflict was resolved only after the BMC stepped in and allotted an official feeding zone.

Citywide Tussle Over Legal Yet Contentious Practice

Across Mumbai, housing societies continue to face persistent disagreements on feeding strays, despite clear legal guidelines under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. The ABC Rules require resident welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners associations (AOAs) to demarcate feeding zones and timings.

However, implementing these provisions remains a challenge in space-constrained societies, leading to frequent disputes between animal feeders and opposing residents.

A resident of Kalpataru Radiance, speaking anonymously, said, “This issue creates enmity among neighbours, especially when a feeder is not a house owner. If the civic body proactively designated feeding zones, such conflicts wouldn’t arise.”

Court Orders Mandate Designated Feeding Zones

The Bombay High Court has repeatedly upheld the rights of animal feeders, provided they maintain hygiene and follow set timings. Moreover, on August 22, 2025, the Supreme Court directed all municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs based on stray population in each ward. It also ordered the installation of notice boards to prevent random feeding in public areas.

Despite these directives, civic bodies in Mumbai and Thane have been slow to act, leading to increased friction in societies lacking approved spots.

Thane’s Lodha Amara Faces Similar Showdown

A similar confrontation erupted in Thane’s Lodha Amara township, where 22 animal feeders clashed with over 600 residents. The dispute escalated when female feeders approached police, alleging harassment. Following this, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) intervened and sanctioned two additional feeding areas though residents insist the five existing spots remain insufficient.

“One of the feeding areas is near a Jain temple, making it unusable due to religious sensitivities,” a resident pointed out.

Experts Urge Creation of Animal Welfare Committees

Animal welfare advocates are urging housing societies to form internal animal welfare committees, as recommended under the ABC Rules 2023. Such committees would mediate disputes and coordinate with civic bodies to maintain safe and hygienic feeding zones.

Roshan Pathak, animal rights activist with Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation, said, “Every day we receive complaints about harassment of feeders and strays due to lack of designated feeding areas. Even after the Supreme Court’s mandate, there’s little coordination by civic authorities. When conflicts arise, it reflects a civic failure in ensuring safe feeding of community animals.”

Ongoing Struggle for Coexistence

For now, many feeders continue their compassionate work in informal or contested areas, hoping that societies and civic bodies will fulfil their legal duties to ensure peaceful coexistence with community animals across Mumbai.