Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out At Honda Showroom In Andheri; No Injuries Reported | X @PlanetPowai

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a Honda showroom in Andheri East on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is currently working to douse the flames. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to information received from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the blaze erupted at around 12:30 a.m. in a Honda showroom located on Chandivali Farm Road, opposite Kamani Oil Gate.

Fire brigade officials, along with several fire engines and other equipment, rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are presently underway. The fire has been classified as a Level 1 (minor) fire.

Further details are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/