Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Dips To 155 AQI As City Records 25°C & Clear Skies

Mumbai weather | File

Mumbai woke up to a calm, misty morning on Sunday, with temperatures hovering around 25°C. The air felt slightly warmer, with a “feels like” temperature of 26°C. Humidity levels stood at 61 per cent, giving the city a pleasant yet humid start to the day. The skies remained clear with plenty of sunshine expected through the afternoon, and no rainfall predicted.

According to AQI.in, the weather remained “pleasant,” but the air quality told a different story. Despite the comfortable temperature, the city’s air quality index (AQI) touched an “unhealthy” level of 155. The PM2.5 concentration was recorded at 65 µg/m³, while PM10 stood at 87 µg/m³, both beyond the safe limits.

Unhealthy Air Quality Persists

While the weather remained largely favourable, experts have flagged growing concern over deteriorating air quality. The “unhealthy” AQI category indicates that prolonged outdoor exposure could pose health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

The wind speed was moderate at around 8 km/h, blowing from the north-east direction, but it was not strong enough to disperse the pollutants. With humidity hovering around 50 to 61 per cent and visibility at 10 km, residents experienced a slight haze during early morning hours.

Clear Skies, Rising Temperatures Ahead

Forecasts suggest the sky will remain clear throughout the day with no precipitation. The temperature is expected to rise to a maximum of 27°C and dip to around 25°C at night. The UV index, currently at 2.5, indicates low exposure risk during the early hours, but it is expected to increase as the day progresses.

Sunrise was recorded at 6:43 am, with sunset expected around 6:02 pm, giving Mumbai over 11 hours of daylight.

Health Advisory

Authorities have advised residents to limit outdoor physical activities during peak pollution hours and wear protective masks if necessary. Staying hydrated and keeping indoor air purifiers running can help minimise health impacts.

Despite the clear skies, Mumbai’s air quality continues to be a concern as winter sets in, bringing with it cooler mornings but higher pollution levels.