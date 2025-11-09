BMC Reconsiders Plan To Demolish Veer Savarkar Flyover After FPJ Campaign And Citizen Protests

In yet another victory of an FPJ campaign backed by citizen activism, the BMC has decided to reconsider its decision to demolish the sevenyear-old Veer Savarkar Flyover which provides a crucial road link between the eastern and western segments of Goregaon. | X @ANI

Mumbai: In yet another victory of an FPJ campaign backed by citizen activism, the BMC has decided to reconsider its decision to demolish the sevenyear-old Veer Savarkar Flyover which provides a crucial road link between the eastern and western segments of Goregaon. The FPJ was the first to raise the issue in its edition dated August 6.

BMC Explores Monopile Alternative

The bridge was to be razed for the proposed Versova Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) double-decker corridor, but the civic body is now exploring an alternative using monopile technology. The BMC now awaits a feasibility report from the IIT-Bombay before taking a final call.

Built in 2018 at a cost of Rs27 crore, the Veer Savarkar Flyover — also known as the MTNL Flyover — in Goregaon West connects the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Radisson Hotel to Rustomjee Ozone. Serving as a vital eastwest link, it helps commuters from Goregaon, Malad, Marve, Madh, Aksa, and Charkop bypass the congested SV Road. In August, the BMC proposed demolishing the bridge to make way for a new flyover under the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project connecting Versova to Dahisar — a move that sparked strong outrage among local residents. Political parties strongly opposed the decision and met Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, demanding that the proposed demolition be scrapped.

The Free Press Journal highlighted the potential inconvenience to commuters, while a public campaign was launched to save the flyover from demolition. BJP MLA Vidya Thakur urged the BMC to explore alternatives, warning of severe traffic disruptions. Mounting local and political pressure prompted the BMC to commission a study by IIT-Bombay experts to explore options for preserving the bridge.

IIT Report to Decide Flyover’s Future

“After considering several possibilities, we have identified an alternative to accomodate the proposed flyover under VDLR project using monopile technology. We have sought IIT Bombay’s confirmation on its structural stability. If approved, the Veer Savarkar Flyover will not need to be demolished,” said a senior civic official, adding that the report is expected within eight to 10 days. Meanwhile, Gagrani was not available for comment.

Monopile technology in bridge construction uses asingle, large-diameter cylindrical pile as the foundation for a pier, instead of multiple smaller piles. However, with the new technology the proposed bridge between Mindspace–Malad and Dindoshi could increase the overall cost of the VDLR project, said an official. “Once we receive the final IIT report, we will assess the cost implications,” he added. Vinod Gholap, a local resident and chairperson of the Fight for Right Foundation, said, “This shows the power of citizens’ voices. The existing flyover reduces travel time between WEH, Goregaon, and Malad— from over 45 minutes to under 10. If the demolition is cancelled, it will be a huge relief for the lakhs of commuters who use this flyover.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/