 Navi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Transgender Molests Women In Mumbai Local Train , Arrested At Nerul Station
Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Transgender Molests Women In Mumbai Local Train , Arrested At Nerul Station | Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old transgender person was arrested by the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old woman aboard a Panvel to CSMT local train on 2 November. The incident occurred around 12.10 pm when the train was nearing Nerul station.

According to The Times Of India, the accused had boarded the general compartment of the harbour line train and was seeking alms from passengers. When the train crossed Seawoods station, an argument broke out between the accused and a male passenger who refused to give money. The man, accompanied by a female friend, asked the accused to move ahead, leading to a heated verbal exchange.

During the confrontation, the accused allegedly abused the man and touched the woman on her shoulder, which made her uncomfortable. As soon as the train reached Nerul station, the couple stopped the accused and reported the incident to an on-duty GRP officer. A complaint was filed and the accused was taken into custody by the Vashi GRP. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating further.

Attack on Transgender in Ghansoli

In a separate case, the Rabale MIDC police arrested a 32-year-old man for attempting to murder a transgender person in Ghansoli. The accused, identified as Neelkanth, allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old transgender named Nitin alias Nikita Sharma with a knife and tried to choke the victim to death in the early hours of 3 November.

Police said that around 4 am, Sharma and another transgender, Sangram alias Pravina More, both residents of Kopri village in Vashi, were waiting at the Ghansoli bus stop when Neelkanth arrived on a scooter with his friends. He reportedly began an argument with the duo before attacking Sharma with a knife and attempting to strangle them.

Senior Inspector Sunil Waghmare of Rabale MIDC police confirmed that the injured Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. More later lodged a complaint, and the accused was arrested within six hours from his residence.

Both incidents have once again raised concerns about rising altercations involving transgender persons and the need for better sensitisation and safety measures in public spaces.

