 Mumbai: BKC Police Book Accountant For Cheating And Embezzling ₹36 Lakh From Film Production Company’s Account
The case was filed on November 6. Sagar Thakkar, 32, from Marine Lines, operates V.V.A.C. Business of Ideas Private Limited in BKC, dealing in film ads and web series production with 12 employees.

Sunday, November 09, 2025
The BKC police have registered an FIR against Digambar Patil for allegedly cheating and embezzling Rs36.06 lakh from his employer’s account. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BKC police have registered an FIR against Digambar Patil for allegedly cheating and embezzling Rs36.06 lakh from his employer’s account. Patil, an accountant at a production house, handled all financial transactions.

The case was filed on November 6. Sagar Thakkar, 32, from Marine Lines, operates V.V.A.C. Business of Ideas Private Limited in BKC, dealing in film ads and web series production with 12 employees. Patil, employed since August 16, 2023, gained trust and prepared fake bills, securing signatures. A tax audit revealed bills issued to unknown individuals and firms. Confronted, Patil gave vague responses and stopped attending work after October 17, citing illness or Diwali preparations.

After Thakkar threatened police action, Patil allegedly confessed. The police charged him under Sections 318(4) (che ating), 314 (misappropriation), and other Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

