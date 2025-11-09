Mumbai: BMC Nears Completion Of Key Water Tunnel Projects To Boost Supply Across Multiple Wards | File Photo

Mumbai: To curb water leakages and contamination, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a series of new water tunnel projects in 2021–22. The Amar Mahal–Trombay tunnel, now in its final phase, is designed to reduce contamination, prevent leaks, and enhance water pressure. Once operational next month, it will greatly benefit areas such as Govandi, Mankhurd, Deonar, and Chembur.

The 5.5-km-long tunnel connecting Amar Mahal (Chembur) and the Trombay High-Level Reservoir has been constructed using a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). Excavation and RCC lining works have been fully completed, while the final stage of laying surface-level pipelines is currently underway.

Originally scheduled for completion by September 2025, the project is now expected to be finished by the end of November, following which water supply through the tunnel will commence, officials said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also completed excavation of a 9.7-km-long water tunnel extending from Hedgewar Udyan in Amar Mahal to Pratiksha Nagar, Wadala, and further up to Dhavan Udyan in Parel. In the first phase, RCC lining between Amar Mahal and Wadala has been completed, while the second phase—from Wadala to Parel—is in progress.

The project is expected to be completed by April 2026 and, once operational, will significantly improve water supply in Wadala, Sion (F/North), Parel, Sewri (F/South), Byculla, Nagpada (E Ward), and parts of Kurla (L Ward).

