 Mumbai Sandhurst Road Tragedy: Milind Deora Seeks Strict Action Over Sudden Central Railway Strike
Following Thursday’s shocking incident at Sandhurst Road Station that claimed two lives and left three injured, former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a full investigation and accountability from those responsible.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 08:44 AM IST
Vijay Gohil

Following Thursday’s shocking incident at Sandhurst Road Station that claimed two lives and left three injured, former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a full investigation and accountability from those responsible. The tragedy unfolded after an abrupt flash strike by Central Railway staff brought suburban services to a halt, plunging thousands of commuters into confusion during the busy evening rush.

The unexpected disruption began around 5:40 pm, paralysing one of Mumbai’s busiest transport networks. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as stranded passengers searched for alternate routes home. In a city where local trains are considered the lifeline, the sudden suspension of services caused ripple effects across multiple stations, delaying services and triggering chaos on platforms.

Deora Urges Swift Action and Inquiry

In his letter to the Railway Minister, Deora acknowledged the immense responsibility undertaken by Indian Railways, especially in Mumbai, where millions depend on its punctuality and efficiency every day. While appreciating the dedication of railway employees, he condemned the negligence that led to Thursday’s catastrophe.

Deora emphasised that such abrupt strikes not only inconvenience the public but can also endanger lives, as seen in this incident. He has called for a thorough probe into the matter to identify those responsible for what he termed an “unlawful and negligent act.”

“The Indian Railways performs an extraordinary and complex task, particularly in Mumbai, where it serves as the city’s transport backbone,” Deora stated in his letter. “However, such sudden disruptions cause immense hardship and erode public faith. It is vital that accountability is fixed and corrective measures are taken immediately.”

Appeal for Preventive Measures

Deora has urged the Railway Ministry to take corrective steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. He appealed for stricter internal checks and better communication between staff and authorities to avoid sudden shutdowns that leave commuters stranded.

The tragic episode has reignited conversations about the need for clear protocols during labour disputes and emergencies within the rail network. As investigations move forward, the focus now shifts to ensuring justice for the victims and restoring public confidence in Mumbai’s lifeline.

