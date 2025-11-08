 Were Passengers Forced To Walk On Tracks? GRP launches Probe To Check If CSMT Strike Led To Death Of 2 Passengers Near Sandhurst Road
On November 6, two people were killed and three others injured after being hit by a speeding local train. Reportedly, all five victims were crossing the tracks after getting down from another local train that had halted mid-section due to a sudden strike by railway workers

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch

Mumbai: Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched a probe to understand if the protest by the railway employees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) led to the death of two people after being hit by a local train near Sandhurst Road station.

On November 6, two people were killed and three others injured after being hit by a speeding local train. Reportedly, all five victims were crossing the tracks after getting down from another local train that had halted mid-section due to a sudden strike by railway workers.

Mumbai News: Bomb Threat Call Creates Panic At CSMT Railway Station
article-image

Senior GRP says need to 'find out if passengers were forced to jump off'

While speaking to Hindustan Times, senior GRP officer familiar with the probe said that the task is to find out if passengers were forced to jump off the stationary train and walk along the tracks.

The deceased was identified as Helly Mohmaya (19); however, the identity of the other deceased person is yet to be confirmed. Kaif Choghale (22), Khooshbu Mohmaya (45), and Yafiza Choghale (62) were injured. The GRP is trying to ascertain the identity of the second deceased person and gather details about the victims.

Citing the ongoing probe, DCP (Central Railway) Pradnya Jedge said all angles are being investigated. CSMT GRP senior inspector Sambhaji Katare said, “We have been collecting all possible evidence.”

Why was the protest held?

The sudden protest at CSMT Railway station was staged in opposition to an FIR filed against two railway engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra train accident, which claimed five lives.

Mumbai Local Trains Overcrowded 'To The Point of Danger' After Passengers Stranded For Over An Hour...
article-image

The Government Railway Police (GRP) had registered an FIR against two engineers in the Mumbra accident, citing negligence. The probe found that a section of track replaced four days before the mishap had been left unwelded, leading to the derailment and the death of five passengers.

The National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU) and Central Railway Mazdoor Union (CRMU) jointly launched Thursday’s protest, demanding that the FIR be withdrawn.


Were Passengers Forced To Walk On Tracks? GRP launches Probe To Check If CSMT Strike Led To Death Of...

